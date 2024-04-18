Kate Hudson announces debut album Glorious but is no stranger to singing as her acting credits reveal
Actress Kate Hudson, known to some for her roles in Cameron Crowe’s quasi-biopic “Almost Famous” and “You, Me and Dupree,” while to others known for her relationship with Muse frontman Matt Bellamy, has announced that she is to release her debut album later this year.
The daughter of Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson confirmed the release of “Glorious” with a statement from the actress included in the press release stating: “I’d say it doesn’t seem real,” Hudson said in a press release. “But the truth is: this is realer to me than anything I’ve done in my entire life. It was always this, I just needed to get to a place where I was ready… and the songs got to the core of who I am.”
The announcement of the 12-track album was accompanied by the first single from the record, “Gonna Find Out,” on Wednesday (April 17 2024), alongside posting the album artwork and tracklisting on her Instagram page. Hudson previously dropped singles “Talk About Love” and “Live Forever” last month ahead of the announcement of “Glorious.”
“Glorious” is scheduled for release on May 17 2024
Kate Hudson - Glorious tracklist
- Gonna Find Out
- Fire
- The Nineties
- Live Forever
- Talk About Love
- Love Ain’t Easy
- Romeo
- Never Made A Moment
- Lying To Myself
- Not Easy To Know
- Glorious
- Touch The Light
What has Kate Hudson previously performed as a musician?
Before calls of an actress becoming a singer start to permeate social media (again), consider that throughout her acting career, Kate Hudson has also performed a number of musical numbers - including performances in the critically polarising “Music” directed by Australia musician Sia.
According to IMDB, Kate Hudson is credited as a musical performer in the following films and television titles:
- Music (2021): "1+1", "Insecure", "Music (Apartment Duet)", "Could I Love with No Fear", "Easy", "Music", "Mountains", "Music (Wedding Trio)”
- Glee (2012 - 2013): “Uptight (Everything's Alright)”, “All That Jazz,” “There Are Worse Things I Can Do,” “Americano/Dance Again”
- Nine (2009): "Cinema Italiano", "Cinema Italiano (The RF Remix)")
- How To Lose A Guy In 10 Dates (2003): “You're So Vain"
- About Adam (2000): "The Man I Love", "You Do Something to Me", "All the Way")
