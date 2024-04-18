Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Actress Kate Hudson, known to some for her roles in Cameron Crowe’s quasi-biopic “Almost Famous” and “You, Me and Dupree,” while to others known for her relationship with Muse frontman Matt Bellamy, has announced that she is to release her debut album later this year.

The daughter of Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson confirmed the release of “Glorious” with a statement from the actress included in the press release stating: “I’d say it doesn’t seem real,” Hudson said in a press release. “But the truth is: this is realer to me than anything I’ve done in my entire life. It was always this, I just needed to get to a place where I was ready… and the songs got to the core of who I am.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The announcement of the 12-track album was accompanied by the first single from the record, “Gonna Find Out,” on Wednesday (April 17 2024), alongside posting the album artwork and tracklisting on her Instagram page. Hudson previously dropped singles “Talk About Love” and “Live Forever” last month ahead of the announcement of “Glorious.”

“Glorious” is scheduled for release on May 17 2024

Kate Hudson - Glorious tracklist

Gonna Find Out Fire The Nineties Live Forever Talk About Love Love Ain’t Easy Romeo Never Made A Moment Lying To Myself Not Easy To Know Glorious Touch The Light

What has Kate Hudson previously performed as a musician?

Before calls of an actress becoming a singer start to permeate social media (again), consider that throughout her acting career, Kate Hudson has also performed a number of musical numbers - including performances in the critically polarising “Music” directed by Australia musician Sia.

According to IMDB, Kate Hudson is credited as a musical performer in the following films and television titles: