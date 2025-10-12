A rock band who have been around for more than a decade have announced they are splitting up.

Irish rockers Kodaline, who were behind the hits known for their hits such as Shed a Tear, Play the Game, All I Want, and Moving On, have said that they are on their final album.

Under their initial incarnation 21 Demands they took part in Irish television talent show You’re A Star, and later renamed themselves Kodaline in 2012, just before their first album came out.

Posting on Facebook, they wrote: “After over a decade, it’s time to say goodbye. With all our love, VSMJ.”

The acronym is the initials of their first names, the band members being Steve Garrigan, Vincent May, Mark Prendergast, and Jason Boland.

The post is on a video of the band performing, which had a further message: "After over a decade together we've made the difficult decision to say goodbye to Kodaline.

"It might come as a surprise, and it's definitely bittersweet for us too. What we've shared has changed our lives forever. From busking on the streets of Dublin to playing shows across the world, it really has been the stuff that dreams are made of.

"We want it to end on a high, so before we say goodbye, we're heading into the studio one last time to record our fifth and final album as Kodaline. We are, and always will be, forever grateful for your love and support. It’s been a journey that we’ll never forget and we hope the music stays with you long after we’re gone."

As well as filling venues, their music has been featured on several TV series such as The Vampire Diaries and 13 Reasons Why, and the film The Fault in Our Stars.

Fans have been left devastated by the news. One said: “Guys... I’m crying because of this news. BUT... I respect your decision. You are awesome and you always will be. There’s so much truth, kindness, and goodness in your songs... Thank you for all of that. Kodaline will forever be in my heart, mind, and soul. Thank you so much for everything. My kids will definitely know you — and their kids too, someday.”

Another wrote: “Such heartbreaking news. You’ve always been our inspiration. Ever since we discovered you, my wife — who was just my friend back in 2015 — came one day and showed me “All I Want.” We immediately connected with that song. A while later, we became a couple, and in 2022 you were witnesses to our love. I’ve always seen you, VSMJ, as true masters of life — artists who reveal both the beauty and the pain of the world through stunning music. You are, and will forever be, our idols.”