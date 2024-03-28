Kubix On The Road | Vengaboys, 5ive and more to tour the UK; where are they touring & how to get tickets
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland’s Kubix, known for their curation of late ‘90s and early ‘00s pop and UK Top 40 acts in festival form, have announced that rather spoil fans of bubble-gum pop and clubland dance classics in the North East alone to instead bring the nostalgia party to a host of venues across the UK.
While the festival will still take place on July 13th 2024, some of this year’s acts are set to return to the United Kingdom for six one-off shows across the country, with this year’s headline acts in the form of the Vengaboys and 5ive - but the latter won’t be the only boy band on tour.
The organisers behind Kubix Festival have become renowned for their curation of bubble-gum pop and those halcyon days of the UK Top 40 charts, where singles were still bought on CDs and watching music videos didn’t involve logging into YouTube. So who from that era of pop is hitting the road with the Kubix crew?
Who is playing as part of Kubix On The Road?
Alongside Vengaboys, 5ive and East 17, Kubix On The Road will also be bringing the following acts of pop music past on the road:
- Vengaboys
- 5ive
- East 17
- 2 Unlimited
- The Outhere Brothers
- 911
- Alice Deejay
- N-Trance
- Flip ‘n’ Fill
- Ultrabeat
- Lasgo
The tour will also see headliners interchange throughout, so to avoid disappointment before booking tickets, NationalWorld advises looking at the lineup for each location during the booking process.
What cities is Kubix On The Road heading to?
Kubix On The Road begins touring on December 14 2024, making sure to fit the following venues in before Christmas Eve.
- December 14 2024: Utilita Arena, Newcastle
- December 20 2024: P and J Live, Abderdeen
- December 21 2024: First Direct Arena, Leeds
- December 22 2024: Connexin Live, Hull
When and where can I buy tickets for Kubix On The Road?
Tickets for Kubox On The Road will go on sale from 10am on April 4 2024 through Ticketmaster, however, those on the O2 mobile phone network will be able to access priority booking a day earlier (April 3 2024)
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.