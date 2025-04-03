Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Little monsters are scrambling to get their hand on the hottest ticket in town as Lady Gaga brings her Mayhem Ball tour to the UK.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The legendary pop star returned last month with her critically-acclaimed album Mayhem, which features songs such as Abracadabra and Die With A Smile. The album topped the charts after being released on March 7.

As part of the album’s promotion, the singer-songwriter revealed that she was heading out on an “intimate” arena tour, aptly named ‘The Mayhem Ball’. Announcing the tour, which will visit both the UK and Europe, Gaga said: “This is my first arena tour since 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lady Gaga will visit the UK this autumn with The Mayhem Ball tour. | Getty Images for Spotify

“There’s something electric about a stadium, and I love every moment of those shows. But with The MAYHEM Ball, I wanted to create a different kind of experience—something more intimate—closer, more connected—that lends itself to the live theatrical art I love to create."

Here’s how you can be part of The Mayhem Ball tour when it rolls into the country this autumn.

How to get tickets for the Lady Gaga Mayhem Ball tour in the UK

Tickets for Lady Gaga’s upcoming UK are available now via Ticketmaster. Simply choose what date and venue you want before choosing package and seat.

For those who want to splash out for the big occasion, VIP and hospitality packages are also available via Seat Unique.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pop star is playing four nights in London and two in Manchester. The full UK dates are:

Monday, September 29 - London, The O2

Tuesday, September 30 - London, The O2

Thursday, October 2 - London, The O2

Saturday, October 4 - London, The O2

Tuesday, October 7 - Manchester, Co-op Live

Wednesday, October 8 - Manchester, Co-op Live