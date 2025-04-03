Lady Gaga Mayhem Ball Tour 2025: Tickets for London and Manchester go on general sale - how to get tickets
The legendary pop star returned last month with her critically-acclaimed album Mayhem, which features songs such as Abracadabra and Die With A Smile. The album topped the charts after being released on March 7.
As part of the album’s promotion, the singer-songwriter revealed that she was heading out on an “intimate” arena tour, aptly named ‘The Mayhem Ball’. Announcing the tour, which will visit both the UK and Europe, Gaga said: “This is my first arena tour since 2018.
“There’s something electric about a stadium, and I love every moment of those shows. But with The MAYHEM Ball, I wanted to create a different kind of experience—something more intimate—closer, more connected—that lends itself to the live theatrical art I love to create."
Here’s how you can be part of The Mayhem Ball tour when it rolls into the country this autumn.
How to get tickets for the Lady Gaga Mayhem Ball tour in the UK
Tickets for Lady Gaga’s upcoming UK are available now via Ticketmaster. Simply choose what date and venue you want before choosing package and seat.
For those who want to splash out for the big occasion, VIP and hospitality packages are also available via Seat Unique.
The pop star is playing four nights in London and two in Manchester. The full UK dates are:
- Monday, September 29 - London, The O2
- Tuesday, September 30 - London, The O2
- Thursday, October 2 - London, The O2
- Saturday, October 4 - London, The O2
- Tuesday, October 7 - Manchester, Co-op Live
- Wednesday, October 8 - Manchester, Co-op Live
