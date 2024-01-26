Liam Gallagher is teaming up with The Stone Roses' John Squire for a new album and a UK tour. (Credit: Getty Images)

Two huge Mancunian music legends are teaming up for a new album and UK tour.

Liam Gallagher and The Stone Roses guitarist John Squire have announced a new joint album, giving 90s music fans a treat. Alongside the new album, the pair will tour the UK with special gust Jake Bugg, visiting cities such as Glasgow, Manchester, Newcastle and London.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The self-titled album is due to be released on March 1, featuring ten new songs. Songs on the album include 'Mars to Liverpool' and 'Just Another Rainbow'.

Speaking about the new collaboration, Gallagher said: “I can’t wait for people to hear the album. I think the people that are into the Stone Roses and Oasis and that kinda thing, I think they’ll f*****g love it. It’s spiritual, it’s crucial. LG x”

Squire added: “It was really inspiring to have those Knebworth gigs fresh in my mind as I started writing. Then it was a case of trying to steer it away from all being too rocky, and trying to mix up the sentiments as well.

“I like the way that in some parts, it’s quite melancholic and it can make you well up, but there are other parts that are kind of irreverent, rude or crude. There’s a little bit of everything in there, I think it’s a really good mix. I had a hunch that we’d sound good together, but I wasn’t prepared for it to be such a good fit.”

Where are Liam Gallagher and John Squire playing on their UK tour?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gallagher and Squire will head out on tour in only a couple months time, giving fans not much time to snap up tickets. The date for the UK and Ireland are:

March 13 - Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom

March 14 - Wolverhampton Civic Hall

March 16 - Dublin Olympia

March 18 - Newcastle O2 City Hall

March 20 - Manchester O2 Apollo

March 21 - Manchester O2 Apollo

March 23 - Leeds O2 Academy

March 25 - London O2 Forum Kentish Town

March 26 - London Troxy

The pair will also travel to Europe and the US for a handful of shows. These dates include:

April 2 - Paris Salle Pleyel

April 4 - Berlin Columbiahalle

April 6 - Milan Fabrique

April 11 - Brooklyn Paramount (without Jake Bugg)

How to get tickets for Liam Gallagher and John Squire

Pre-sale is available for the tour, with fans who pre-order the album through the official website set to be sent a code for the pre-sale. Those looking to receive a pre-sale code will need to pre-order the album before 3pm GMT on Tuesday January 30, with codes sent out from 5pm the same day.

The pre-sale will take place on Wednesday 31 January at 9.30am. Only two tickets will available to buy per code, with codes supplied per customer and not per number of albums bought.