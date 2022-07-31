It is the final day of Lollapalooza is about to begin but there are many huge acts to come.
Green Day, J-Hope of BTS and Maneskin are among the acts scheduled to perform today (31 July) in the United States.
If you are going to the festival in Chicago, here is all you need to know:
When and where is Lollapalooza?
It is taking place this weekend in Chicago, with Sunday (31 July) being the last day.
The address of the festival is: Grant Park, Chicago, Illinois.
What is the schedule and line-up?
The festival has confirmed the schedule and stage splits for Lollapalooza today.
It is as follows:
Bud Light Seltzer stage
- 1.45pm - Erica Banks
- 3.15pm - DJO
- 5.15pm - Charlie XCX
- 7.15pm - The Kid Laroi
- 9pm - J-Hope
Tito’s Homemade Vodka stage
- 1pm - Horsegirl
- 2.30pm - Hot Milk
- 4.15pm - The Marias
- 6.15pm - Local Natives
- 8.15pm - Lucille Croft
Discord stage
- 11.45am - Chicago Made Showcase
- 12.50pm - Blackstarkids
- 1.50pm - Teezo Touchdown
- 2.50pm - Claire Rosinkranz
- 4pm - KennyHoopla
- 5.15pm - Young Nudy
- 6.30pm - Pinkpantheress
- 7.45pm - Dominic Fike
- 9pm - Polo & Pan
BMI stage
- 1pm - Trella
- 2.10pm - Buffalo Nichols
- 3.20pm - LOLO
- 4.30pm - Peter Cottontale
- 5.40pm - India Shawn
- 6.50pm - Dylan
Kidzapalooza presented by Lifeway Stage
- 12pm - Koo Koo Kanga Roo
- 1.30pm - Q Brothers
- 3pm -Cielito Lindo
- 4pm - Special Guest
- 5.15pm - Lucky Band
Solana X Perry’s Stage
- 12pm - Zookeper
- 1pm - Hannah Wants
- 2.15pm - Habstrakt
- 3.30pm - James Hype
- 4.45pm - Atliens
- 6.15pm - Gordo
- 7.30pm - John Summit
- 8.45pm - Denzel Curry
Coinbase stage
- 12.15pm - Low Cut Connie
- 1.45pm - Audrey Nuna
- 3.15pm - Goth Babe
- 5.15pm - Beach Bunny
- 7.15pm - Banks
T-Mobile Main Stage
- 1pm - De’Wayne
- 2.30pm - Zoe Wees
- 4.15pm - Maneskin
- 6.15pm - Porno for Pyros
- 8.15pm - Green Day
Can you get tickets?
Single day tickets for Lollapalooza on Sunday are sold out now.
If you don’t already have a ticket you will be unable to purchase one now,
Can you stream Lollapalooza?
In America, Hulu is the official streaming partner of Lollapalooza.
Visit Hulu’s website for more information.
What is the bag policy at Lollapalooza?
- ALL bags will be searched before entry.
- All bags must be fully CLEAR and made up of clear plastic, vinyl, or pvc, and be no larger than 12” x 12” x 6” ONLY. Bags will be restricted to small purses, totes and drawstring bags only. Backpacks and bags with multiple pockets are prohibited.
- Small clutch purses and fanny packs that are 4.5” x 5.5” or smaller do not need to be clear, but can have no more than one pocket.
- Hydration packs are allowed and do not need to be clear, but must be emptied of all liquid and have no more than two pockets in addition to the one holding the water reservoir.
What are the Covid rules for Lollapalooza?
If you are unvaccinated, the CDC encourages you to bring and wear a mask.
Lollapalooza’s website says: “If you have questions about vaccines or want to get a vaccine, please visit Vaccines.gov to find the nearest vaccine provider near you. Current information about COVID-19, and recommendations for isolation and quarantine can be found at the CDC website.
“Safety is our highest priority at Lollapalooza, which includes public health. Please visit chicago.gov/mpv to learn about how to protect yourself from Monkeypox.”