Lollapalooza is well under way in Chicago with Metallica among the acts to have performed

It is the final day of Lollapalooza is about to begin but there are many huge acts to come.

Green Day, J-Hope of BTS and Maneskin are among the acts scheduled to perform today (31 July) in the United States.

If you are going to the festival in Chicago, here is all you need to know:

When and where is Lollapalooza?

It is taking place this weekend in Chicago, with Sunday (31 July) being the last day.

The address of the festival is: Grant Park, Chicago, Illinois.

Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

What is the schedule and line-up?

The festival has confirmed the schedule and stage splits for Lollapalooza today.

It is as follows:

Bud Light Seltzer stage

1.45pm - Erica Banks

3.15pm - DJO

5.15pm - Charlie XCX

7.15pm - The Kid Laroi

9pm - J-Hope

Tito’s Homemade Vodka stage

1pm - Horsegirl

2.30pm - Hot Milk

4.15pm - The Marias

6.15pm - Local Natives

8.15pm - Lucille Croft

Discord stage

11.45am - Chicago Made Showcase

12.50pm - Blackstarkids

1.50pm - Teezo Touchdown

2.50pm - Claire Rosinkranz

4pm - KennyHoopla

5.15pm - Young Nudy

6.30pm - Pinkpantheress

7.45pm - Dominic Fike

9pm - Polo & Pan

BMI stage

1pm - Trella

2.10pm - Buffalo Nichols

3.20pm - LOLO

4.30pm - Peter Cottontale

5.40pm - India Shawn

6.50pm - Dylan

Kidzapalooza presented by Lifeway Stage

12pm - Koo Koo Kanga Roo

1.30pm - Q Brothers

3pm -Cielito Lindo

4pm - Special Guest

5.15pm - Lucky Band

Solana X Perry’s Stage

12pm - Zookeper

1pm - Hannah Wants

2.15pm - Habstrakt

3.30pm - James Hype

4.45pm - Atliens

6.15pm - Gordo

7.30pm - John Summit

8.45pm - Denzel Curry

Coinbase stage

12.15pm - Low Cut Connie

1.45pm - Audrey Nuna

3.15pm - Goth Babe

5.15pm - Beach Bunny

7.15pm - Banks

T-Mobile Main Stage

1pm - De’Wayne

2.30pm - Zoe Wees

4.15pm - Maneskin

6.15pm - Porno for Pyros

8.15pm - Green Day

Can you get tickets?

Single day tickets for Lollapalooza on Sunday are sold out now.

If you don’t already have a ticket you will be unable to purchase one now,

Can you stream Lollapalooza?

In America, Hulu is the official streaming partner of Lollapalooza.

Visit Hulu’s website for more information.

What is the bag policy at Lollapalooza?

ALL bags will be searched before entry.

All bags must be fully CLEAR and made up of clear plastic, vinyl, or pvc, and be no larger than 12” x 12” x 6” ONLY. Bags will be restricted to small purses, totes and drawstring bags only. Backpacks and bags with multiple pockets are prohibited.

Small clutch purses and fanny packs that are 4.5” x 5.5” or smaller do not need to be clear, but can have no more than one pocket.

Hydration packs are allowed and do not need to be clear, but must be emptied of all liquid and have no more than two pockets in addition to the one holding the water reservoir.

What are the Covid rules for Lollapalooza?

If you are unvaccinated, the CDC encourages you to bring and wear a mask.

Lollapalooza’s website says: “If you have questions about vaccines or want to get a vaccine, please visit Vaccines.gov to find the nearest vaccine provider near you. Current information about COVID-19, and recommendations for isolation and quarantine can be found at the CDC website.