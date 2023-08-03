The Met Office has issued a weather forecast for Chicago this weekend

Lollapalooza festivalgoers can expect plenty of sunshine, according to the latest forecast.

The massive festival is being held in Chicago's Grant Park from Thursday (3 August) to Sunday (6 August). But there is a chance heavy rain could arrive later in the weekend.

Billie Eilish and Karol G will help kick-off the party on Thursday night. But fans hoping to get last minute tickets are facing disappointment.

Here's all you need to know:

What is the weather forecast for Lollapalooza?

The Met Office has issued a forecast for Chicago throughout the weekend. It looks promising for festival goers with clear skies and warm weather expected for most days of Lollapalooza - but with a chance of rain on the final day.

Lollapalooza in Chicago. Picture: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Here's what has been forecast:

Thursday, 3 August

The Met Office is predicting it will be sunny all day in Chicago for the first day of the festival. UV will be very high and temperatures will be between 84.2F (29C) and 73.4F (23C).

Friday, 4 August

For the second day of Lollapalooza, The Met Office is currently forecasting another sunny day - however there could be partly cloudy conditions by nighttime. UV will once again by very high.

Highs of 80.6F (27C) and lows of 69.8F (21C) are predicted.

Saturday, 5 August

The sunny weather is set to continue in Chicago on Saturday, according to the Met Office forecast. UV is set to be very high.

Highs of 80.6F (27C) and 71.6F (21C) are currently expected.

Sunday, 6 August