Louis Tomlinson's tour will come to 3Arena, Dublin next

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Louis Tomlinson is set to embark on a huge UK and Ireland arena tour this week.

The former One Direction star is hitting the road in support of his chart topping Faith in the Future album. It will see him play shows at venues across the British Isles in the coming days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tomlinson will kick start the tour in Dublin on Wednesday, 8 November and it will conclude with a show in Birmingham on Saturday, 18 November. He will make stops in cities such as Manchester, London, Cardiff and more.

The singer, who rose to fame on X-Factor, will be joined by support acts for the Faith in the Future shows. The UK and Ireland shows follow a recent stint of performances across Europe.

But what are the timings for Louis Tomlinson's tour? Here's all you need to know:

What are the door times for Dublin show?

The tour starts with a concert at the 3Arena in the Irish capital on Wednesday, 8 November. The doors will open at 6.30pm, the venue has confirmed.

Expect similar timings throughout the tour.

When does Louis Tomlinson show start?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans can expect the first support act to take to the stage at around 7pm, based on the timings for other shows on the tour. Louis will not begin his set until around 9pm.

How long is a Louis Tomlinson show?

The former One Direction star has been on the road across Europe throughout October. It included stops in Germany, Switzerland and more.

Based on the prior shows, fans can expect his set to last around 90 minutes. For example, Tomlinson's most recent concert was at Hallenstadion in Zurich on 23 October and he took to the stage at 9.10pm and performed until 10.40pm.

When will the concert end?