Louis Tomlinson will be joined by The Academic and other support acts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The support acts for Louis Tomlinson's huge UK and Ireland tour have been confirmed.

He will be joined by two opening acts for each of the arena shows this month. He is arriving back on the British Isles after a recent run of Faith in the Future gigs on the European mainland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former One Direction star will start the tour in Dublin on 8 November and continue throughout the month, ending in Birmingham. For the concerts, he will be joined by a cast of supporting acts - but they will rotate.

Here's all you need to know:

Who are the support acts for the tour?

Louis Tomlinson. Picture: Getty

The main support for Louis Tomlinson's UK and Ireland leg of the Faith in the Future tour will be The Academic. The group will appear on all the dates.

Other support acts include Ava Lilly, Rachel Chinouriri and Sea Girls. Louis Tomlinson announced that the openers will appear on the following dates:

The Academic - full UK and Ireland tour

Ava Lilly - 8 November

Rachel Chinouriri - 10 - 15 November, 18 November

Sea Girls - 17 November

Who are openers for Dublin show?

Louis Tomlinson will be joined by Ava Lilly and The Academic for the show at 3Arena in Dublin. Both acts will perform before the headliner takes to the stage later in the night.

Who is The Academic?

Advertisement

Advertisement

This Irish indie rock group will be opening for Louis Tomlinson throughout the upcoming dates. The four piece formed in 2013 and is made up of childhood friends Craig Fitzgerald, Dean Gavin, Matthew Murtagh and Stephen Murtagh.

The group recently played a headline show in Wexford, Ireland on 3 November. The Academic played the following tracks, according to Setlist.fm:

Why Can't We Be Friends

Anything Could Happen

Mixtape 2003

Not Your Summer

This Is Your Life

I Feel It Too

Buying Smokes

Don't Take It Personally

SUPERLIKE

Acting My Age

Television

Bite My Tongue

Northern Boy

Girlfriends

Different

Encore

Homesick

My Very Best

Bear Claws

However this concert was a headline show for The Academic. For the support slots with Louis Tomlinson you can expect a shorter set - but with some of the tracks from the above likely to feature.

The Academic's debut EP released in 2015 and they have since dropped two albums - including 2023's Sitting Pretty. The group have over 500,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.