Louis Tomlinson support act: who is opener for Dublin 3Arena show?
Louis Tomlinson will be joined by The Academic and other support acts
The support acts for Louis Tomlinson's huge UK and Ireland tour have been confirmed.
He will be joined by two opening acts for each of the arena shows this month. He is arriving back on the British Isles after a recent run of Faith in the Future gigs on the European mainland.
The former One Direction star will start the tour in Dublin on 8 November and continue throughout the month, ending in Birmingham. For the concerts, he will be joined by a cast of supporting acts - but they will rotate.
Here's all you need to know:
Who are the support acts for the tour?
The main support for Louis Tomlinson's UK and Ireland leg of the Faith in the Future tour will be The Academic. The group will appear on all the dates.
Other support acts include Ava Lilly, Rachel Chinouriri and Sea Girls. Louis Tomlinson announced that the openers will appear on the following dates:
The Academic - full UK and Ireland tour
Ava Lilly - 8 November
Rachel Chinouriri - 10 - 15 November, 18 November
Sea Girls - 17 November
Who are openers for Dublin show?
Louis Tomlinson will be joined by Ava Lilly and The Academic for the show at 3Arena in Dublin. Both acts will perform before the headliner takes to the stage later in the night.
Who is The Academic?
This Irish indie rock group will be opening for Louis Tomlinson throughout the upcoming dates. The four piece formed in 2013 and is made up of childhood friends Craig Fitzgerald, Dean Gavin, Matthew Murtagh and Stephen Murtagh.
The group recently played a headline show in Wexford, Ireland on 3 November. The Academic played the following tracks, according to Setlist.fm:
- Why Can't We Be Friends
- Anything Could Happen
- Mixtape 2003
- Not Your Summer
- This Is Your Life
- I Feel It Too
- Buying Smokes
- Don't Take It Personally
- SUPERLIKE
- Acting My Age
- Television
- Bite My Tongue
- Northern Boy
- Girlfriends
- Different
Encore
- Homesick
- My Very Best
- Bear Claws
However this concert was a headline show for The Academic. For the support slots with Louis Tomlinson you can expect a shorter set - but with some of the tracks from the above likely to feature.
The Academic's debut EP released in 2015 and they have since dropped two albums - including 2023's Sitting Pretty. The group have over 500,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.
The group's most popular tracks on the streaming platform are Why Can't We Be Friends?, Bear Claws, Acting My Age, Mixtape 2003 and Girlfriends.