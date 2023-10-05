Door times have been confirmed for the Luke Combs world tour shows

Luke Combs will bring his world tour to the UK and Ireland this month.

The country superstar will be playing shows at arenas across the British Isles in October. It includes stops in London, Manchester, Dublin and more.

Combs has been on the road across the globe throughout 2023 - including stops in Australia, New Zealand and Europe. But if you are going to the UK shows, you might be wondering about the timings.

The venues have started to confirm the door times and concert start time. Here's all you need to know:

What time will the doors open?

Luke Combs UK and Ireland leg of his world tour will run from Friday, 13 October until Friday, 20 October. The doors will open at the following times:

13 October - 3Arena, Dublin

The doors will open in Dublin at 6.30pm, according to the venue's website.

14 October - The SSE Arena, Belfast

The door times have not yet been confirmed for Belfast concert. However you can expect similar timings to the rest of the tour.

16 October - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

The OVO Hydro in Glasgow have confirmed that doors will open at 6.30pm for the Luke Combs concert. The event's start time has not yet been confirmed.

17 October - AO Arena, Manchester

The doors will open at the AO Arena in Manchester at 6pm for the Luke Combs show, the venue has confirmed. The concert will start at 7.30pm on 17 October.

19 and 20 October - The O2, London

For the concerts at The O2, the venue has confirmed that the doors will open at 7pm on both nights. The start time for the show itself has not been confirmed.

Who is the support act?