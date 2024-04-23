The Wanted singer Max George worries fans after sharing now-deleted pictures of an eye injury
Max George has left fans concerned after posting a photo of his bruised and swollen eye on social media, which he later deleted.
The 35-year-old singer from The Wanted mentioned that he had a rough week, similar to his favourite football team, Manchester City. He shared a close-up image on Instagram showing his left eye swollen and bruised, with gauze strips covering his eyelid.
He captioned the now-deleted image, "How it feels to be a City fan. Tough week. So proud of our boys. What character." Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola had likened the team's challenging playing conditions to a 'punch in the face.'
The Mirror, who initially reported the story, stated that they reached out to representatives of the musician, but they have yet to respond to comment regarding the injuries.
At the end of March, Max shared a heartfelt tribute to his late friend and bandmate Tom Parker on the two-year anniversary of his death.
The post featured an unseen photo of the two sharing a sleepover during their final tour together. Max captioned it, "2 years without you, my brother. Still doesn’t feel real. Found these today... our last sleepover. I’ll cherish it forever." He also shared a video clip from the evening, showing Tom laughing beside him.
Fans expressed their sadness and support in response to the emotional post.
One person commented, "Still to this day doesn’t seem real. He was definitely a legend of his time sending you all my love." Another added, "He is missed every day, there isn't a day that goes by and we don't think about him."
