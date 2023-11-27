Mayday tour: door times and what time London The O2 concert starts
Mayday will play a show at The O2 in London
Legendary band Mayday will be coming to London for one night only this week. The Taiwanese rockers will bring the Fly To 2023 tour to The O2.
The show in London will be the band's only UK concert this year. It follows a recent run of concerts in North America.
Mayday formed in 1997 and have released nine studio albums so far. The band, made up of five members currently, have played over 1,200 live shows during their illustrious career.
The next stop is at The O2 in London for their only UK show of 2023. Here's what to expect:
What are door times for London show?
The doors will open at The O2 on Tuesday, 28 November at 6.30pm, the venue has confirmed. Fans can expect the concert to start later in the evening.
