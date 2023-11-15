Melanie Martinez will come to Glasgow and Dublin next

Melanie Martinez Portals tour is coming to arenas in UK and Ireland. Picture: Getty Images for Melanie Martine

Melanie Martinez's Portals tour will conclude with two more shows in the UK and Ireland this week. She is just one of the huge pop stars on tour currently.

The American star has already played shows in London, Manchester and Wolverhampton so far in November. She will bring the tour to Glasgow and Dublin in the coming days.

If you have tickets for the shows, you might be wondering about the timings. Here's all you need to know:

What are door times for Portals tour?

The American pop star has two remaining shows on the UK and Ireland leg of the Portals tour. She will be coming to Glasgow on Wednesday (November 15) and finally to Dublin on Friday (November 17).

Glasgow, OVO Hydro - November 15

The doors will open at 6.30pm, the venue has confirmed. The concert at the OVO Hydro will start at 8pm and it is due to end by 10.30pm.

Dublin, 3Arena - November 17

Doors will open at 6.30pm, 3Arena has confirmed. The venue will be providing Irish Sign Language Interpreters for the performance - expect it to start at a similar time to previous shows.

How long is a Portals tour show?

The pop star has been on the road across the UK playing arena shows in cities such as London, Manchester and Wolverhampton in recent days. It gives fans attending the final gigs a hint of what to expect.