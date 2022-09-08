The likes of Harry Styles and Sam Fender have been nominated for the Mercury Prize

The Mercury Prize will celebrate its 30 year anniversary at London’s Eventim Apollo.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter

There are 12 artists vying for this year’s prize and the overall winner of the competition will earn a total of £25,000.

Here we take a look at all the nominees for the 2022 Mercury Prize and how you can watch the awards show.

Harry Styles is one of the nominees for the Mercury Prize (Getty Images)

When is the awards ceremony for the Mercury Prize 2022?

The awards ceremony for the Mercury Prize 2022 will be held on Thursday 8 September.

It will feature a performance from all of the 12 shortlisted acts and the event will culminate in the announcement of the overall winner.

What time will the awards ceremony take place for the Mercury Prize?

The 2022 Mercury Prize ceremony will start at 9pm.

The event will be hosted by Lauren Laverne. The judging panel will include musicians Anna Calvi, Annie MacManus, Hazel Wilde, Loyle Carner, Jamie Callum, Jamz Supernova, Jeff Smith, Lea Stonhill, Loyle Carner, Phil Alexander, Tshepo Mokoena and Will Hodgkinson.

How to watch the Mercury Prize 2022 on TV

The 2022 Mercury Prize will be shown at 9pm tonight on BBC Four.

The ceremony will last for 1 hour 15 mins and will be televised until 10.15pm. It will also be available to stream on the BBC iPlayer shortly after the show ends.

Who will be performing at the Mercury Prize 2022?

There have been 12 artists nominated for this year’s award ceremony and each artist will perform one track from their shortlisted album at the Eventim Apollo.

Harry Styles will miss the awards ceremony as he is currently performing in the US as a part of his Love on Tour. A filmed live performance will be shown instead.

Here is a list of all the performers for the Mercury Prize in 2022:

Fergus McCreadie - Forest Floor

Gwenno - Tresor

Harry Styles - Harry’s House

Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler - For All Our Days That Tear The Heart

Joy Crookes - Skin

Kojey Radical - Reason To Smile

Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Nova Twins - Supernova

Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under

Self Esteem - Prioritise Pleasure

Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Yard Act - The Overload

Who is the favourite to win the Mercury Prize?

Self Esteem is the bookmakers favourite to win this year’s Mercury Prize with odds of 2/1.

Little Simz is the second favourite for this year’s award with odds of 5/2. Here are the odds for this year’s Mercury Prize according to Sky Bet.