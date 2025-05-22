Metallica: Metal legends announce UK and European tour dates for 2026 including London, Glasgow and Cardiff - tickets and info

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick

Digital Journalist

22nd May 2025, 10:41am
Heavy metal legends Metallica have announce huge new UK and European tour dates for 2026.

The iconic band are currently on the road with their M72 World Tour and have now extended the tour into 2026, with a raft of new dates announced. Metallica will host their first standalone gig in the UK for the first time since the tour began in 2023.

The band previously headlined Download Festival in 2023 and are now set to land back in the UK in summer 2026. Before jetting to the UK, the band will perform a number of European dates, which have also been freshly announced today.

Metallica will be returning to the UK with their M72 World Tour in summer 2026.placeholder image
Metallica will be returning to the UK with their M72 World Tour in summer 2026. | Getty Images

The full list of the newly-announced European and UK M72 tour dates are:

May 2026

  • 9th - Athens, Olympic Stadium
  • 13th - Bucharest, Arena Națională
  • 19th - Chorzów, Stadion Śląski
  • 22nd - Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank Park
  • 24th - Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank Park
  • 27th - Zurich, Stadion Letzigrund
  • 30th - Berlin, Olympiastadion

June 2026

  • 3rd - Bologna, Stadio Renato Dall'Ara
  • 11th - Budapest, Puskas Arena
  • 13th - Budapest, Puskas Arena
  • 19th - Dublin, Avia Stadium
  • 21st - Dublin, Avia Stadium
  • 25th - Glasgow, Hampden Park
  • 28th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

July 2026

Support for the Glasgow, Cardiff and the first London date will come from Gojira and Knocked Loose. Support for the second London Stadium gig will come from Pantera and Avatar.

A unique characteristic of the M72 Tour is that the band will be doing no repeat weekends, which means that each night will have a totally different setlist for cities they are visiting over the same weekend (eg. London dates).

How to get tickets for Metallica UK tour 2026

Tickets for the UK tour dates will go on sale at 10am on Friday, May 30 via Ticketmaster. There will also be several presales to allow fans to get their tickets early.

Legacy subscribers will have access to the presale from Tuesday, May 27 at 9am. Members of the Fifth Member fan club will have access from Tuesday, May 27 at 11am.

There will also be presales via O2 Priority and Live Nation. O2 Priority customers will have access to tickets from Wednesday, May 28 at 10am, while Live Nation’s presale goes live at Thursday, May 29 at 10am.

