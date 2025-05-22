Heavy metal legends Metallica have announce huge new UK and European tour dates for 2026.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The iconic band are currently on the road with their M72 World Tour and have now extended the tour into 2026, with a raft of new dates announced. Metallica will host their first standalone gig in the UK for the first time since the tour began in 2023.

The band previously headlined Download Festival in 2023 and are now set to land back in the UK in summer 2026. Before jetting to the UK, the band will perform a number of European dates, which have also been freshly announced today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Metallica will be returning to the UK with their M72 World Tour in summer 2026. | Getty Images

The full list of the newly-announced European and UK M72 tour dates are:

May 2026

9th - Athens, Olympic Stadium

13th - Bucharest, Arena Națională

19th - Chorzów, Stadion Śląski

22nd - Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank Park

24th - Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank Park

27th - Zurich, Stadion Letzigrund

30th - Berlin, Olympiastadion

June 2026

3rd - Bologna, Stadio Renato Dall'Ara

11th - Budapest, Puskas Arena

13th - Budapest, Puskas Arena

19th - Dublin, Avia Stadium

21st - Dublin, Avia Stadium

25th - Glasgow, Hampden Park

28th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

July 2026

3rd London, London Stadium

5th London, London Stadium

Support for the Glasgow, Cardiff and the first London date will come from Gojira and Knocked Loose. Support for the second London Stadium gig will come from Pantera and Avatar.

A unique characteristic of the M72 Tour is that the band will be doing no repeat weekends, which means that each night will have a totally different setlist for cities they are visiting over the same weekend (eg. London dates).

How to get tickets for Metallica UK tour 2026

Tickets for the UK tour dates will go on sale at 10am on Friday, May 30 via Ticketmaster. There will also be several presales to allow fans to get their tickets early.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Legacy subscribers will have access to the presale from Tuesday, May 27 at 9am. Members of the Fifth Member fan club will have access from Tuesday, May 27 at 11am.

There will also be presales via O2 Priority and Live Nation. O2 Priority customers will have access to tickets from Wednesday, May 28 at 10am, while Live Nation’s presale goes live at Thursday, May 29 at 10am.