The electronic duo, who feature on the Saltburn soundtrack, have recruited disability activist Inga Petry as the lead role in the Joey Frank-directed video.

MGMT (main) have released a music video featuring Inga Petry (inset) for the single "Nothing To Declare" ahead of their new album out in February (Credit: VEVO/Jonah Freeman)

With a renewed interest in the group after appearing on the soundtrack for Emerald Fennell’s multi-award nominated film Saltburn, electronic duo MGMT look to capitalise on the attention they’ve received - in the form of a music video for their latest single, Nothing To Declare. The single is taken from the group’s forthcoming album, Loss of Life, their first release since 2018’s Little Dark Age.

Directed by Joey Frank, the video stars disability campaigner Inga Petry, known for her videos raising awareness on TikTok, travelling to Paris and standing face-to-face with the Venus de Milo. Petry was born with upper limb aplasia, which occurs when the arm or leg of a foetus fails to form completely during pregnancy.

As reported by Pitchfork, Petry discussed the reasons for her inclusion in the music video: “When I was first approached by Joey to do this project, it was the parallelism in his vision that first drew me in. We listened to Nothing to Declare as he took me through the concept of the video and I was met with the juxtaposition of beauty and melancholy. Having grown up with no arms, I have been watched my whole life. In some respects, the Venus de Milo has always felt analogous to my life, and specifically to the character I portray in this film”.

“She’s adored, respected, and almost constantly surrounded by people, and yet she stands alone and her past is unknown. There have always been questions surrounding her arms and she has never had to answer or prove her worth. From my perspective, she has nothing to declare. Playing this character that is different, and not just because she doesn’t have arms, but by the way she handles the difference and still feeds on new curiosity was a really beautiful experience.”

MGMT’s hit single, Time To Pretend, was one of the songs featured prominently in Emerald Fennell’s 2023 dark comedy, which used songs (mostly) from the mid-'00s era, which was when MGMT first started to ascension to stardom with the release of their debut album, Oracular Spectacular.

Loss of Life is released through Mom+Pop on February 23 2024.

Who are MGMT?

​​MGMT are an American band formed in Middletown, Connecticut, in 2002. The band consists of Andrew VanWyngarden (lead vocals, guitar, keyboards) and Ben Goldwasser (vocals, keyboards, guitar). MGMT is known for its eclectic sound that incorporates elements of psychedelic rock, pop, electronic music, and indie rock, often characterized by its psychedelic and synth-pop influences, dreamy atmospheres, and thought-provoking lyrics.

The band gained widespread recognition with their debut album, "Oracular Spectacular," released in 2007. The album featured hit singles like Time to Pretend, Electric Feel, and Kids, which helped propel MGMT to international fame. Kids particularly became a commercial success and earned critical acclaim for its catchy melody and unique sound.