After the long weekend and the clocks going forward, robbing some of us of an hour of sleep on Sunday, coming back into the workplace - or “reality” in some cases - means that perhaps some of us haven’t quite got our eye on additional tour news as we settle in for the short week.

Not to worry though - we here at NationalWorld can confirm that you’ve not missed too much by way of announcements over the last few days, but just in the event you missed some from this morning, we’re here to help with a digest of announcements made just this morning about new shows announced or additional date for two UK tours taking place later this year and early next.

From Nile Rodgers and CHIC adding a date to their 2024 tour to Bullet For My Valentine and Trivium adding a second Wales date to their 2024 itinerary, one such luminary from the alternative music world is also looking to brush up on their live performance ahead of their set at this year’s Download XXI festival.

Nile Rodgers and CHIC to include Wolverhampton during UK tour

Nile Rodgers and CHIC are expanding their summer tour with a new concert date in the UK. The acclaimed Grammy Award-winning artist and his iconic band are set to perform at The Civic at The Halls in Wolverhampton on July 9. Fans can look forward to snagging tickets when they go on sale to the general public at 10am on April 5, this Friday.

June 12 2024 - Hampton Court Palace, London

June 15 2024 - Delamere Forest, Northwich

June 16 2024 - Piece Hall, Halifax

June 17 2024 - Playhouse, Edinburgh

June 21 2024 - Sherwood Forest, Mansfield

June 22 2024 - Dalby Forest, Pickering

June 23 2024 - Guildhall Square, Southampton

July 07 2024 - Bedford Park, Bedford

July 09 2024 - Civic at the Halls, Wolverhampton

July 11 2024 - Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod, Llangollen

July 12 2024 - Westonbirt Arboretum, Tetbury

July 13 2024 - Dreamland, Margate

Where can I get tickets to see Nile Rodgers and CHIC during their UK tour?

Tickets for the Nile Rodgers and CHIC UK Tour are currently on sale through Ticketmaster.

Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello to play Download XXI sideshow in London

Inductee US guitarist Tom Morello of "Rage Against The Machine" poses in the press room during the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on November 3, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

Tom Morello will play a solo London show this summer, with the Rage Against The Machine guitarist set to perform at the Electric Ballroom on June 13 2024. The show serves as a warm-up for his summer UK and European festival tour, which will kick off with an appearance at Download on June 15.

Morello's last solo releases were the 2021 albums 'The Atlast Underground Fire' and 'The Atlas Underground Flood'. More recently, he appeared on the 2023 Måneskin single Gossip, from their album 'Rush!'.

June 13 2024 - Electric Ballroom, London

Where can I get Tom Morello tickets?

Bullet for My Valentine adds an additional Wales tour date

Responding to high demand, Trivium and Bullet For My Valentine have announced an additional show in Wales for The Poisoned Ascendancy Tour. This added performance will take place at the Utilita Arena in Cardiff on January 27, with the public ticket sale commencing at 10am on Friday April 5 2024.

The tour, a joint headline venture across UK arenas, celebrates the two decades since the release of their influential albums: 'The Poison' (2005) by BFMV and 'Ascendancy' (2005) by Trivium. Each concert will feature the bands performing these albums in their entirety.

January 26 2025 - Utilita Arena, Cardiff

January 27 2025 - Utilita Arena, Cardiff

January 28 2025 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

January 30 2025 - Co-Op Live, Manchester

January 31 2025 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

February 01 2025 - The O2, London

Where can I get Bullet For My Valentine/Trivium tickets?

Tickets for the Bullet For My Valentine and Trivium UK tour are available now through Ticketmaster.