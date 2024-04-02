ICYMI: Nile Rodgers, Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello and Bullet For My Valentine tour announcements
and live on Freeview channel 276
After the long weekend and the clocks going forward, robbing some of us of an hour of sleep on Sunday, coming back into the workplace - or “reality” in some cases - means that perhaps some of us haven’t quite got our eye on additional tour news as we settle in for the short week.
Not to worry though - we here at NationalWorld can confirm that you’ve not missed too much by way of announcements over the last few days, but just in the event you missed some from this morning, we’re here to help with a digest of announcements made just this morning about new shows announced or additional date for two UK tours taking place later this year and early next.
From Nile Rodgers and CHIC adding a date to their 2024 tour to Bullet For My Valentine and Trivium adding a second Wales date to their 2024 itinerary, one such luminary from the alternative music world is also looking to brush up on their live performance ahead of their set at this year’s Download XXI festival.
Nile Rodgers and CHIC to include Wolverhampton during UK tour
Nile Rodgers and CHIC are expanding their summer tour with a new concert date in the UK. The acclaimed Grammy Award-winning artist and his iconic band are set to perform at The Civic at The Halls in Wolverhampton on July 9. Fans can look forward to snagging tickets when they go on sale to the general public at 10am on April 5, this Friday.
- June 12 2024 - Hampton Court Palace, London
- June 15 2024 - Delamere Forest, Northwich
- June 16 2024 - Piece Hall, Halifax
- June 17 2024 - Playhouse, Edinburgh
- June 21 2024 - Sherwood Forest, Mansfield
- June 22 2024 - Dalby Forest, Pickering
- June 23 2024 - Guildhall Square, Southampton
- July 07 2024 - Bedford Park, Bedford
- July 09 2024 - Civic at the Halls, Wolverhampton
- July 11 2024 - Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod, Llangollen
- July 12 2024 - Westonbirt Arboretum, Tetbury
- July 13 2024 - Dreamland, Margate
Where can I get tickets to see Nile Rodgers and CHIC during their UK tour?
Tickets for the Nile Rodgers and CHIC UK Tour are currently on sale through Ticketmaster.
Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello to play Download XXI sideshow in London
Tom Morello will play a solo London show this summer, with the Rage Against The Machine guitarist set to perform at the Electric Ballroom on June 13 2024. The show serves as a warm-up for his summer UK and European festival tour, which will kick off with an appearance at Download on June 15.
Morello's last solo releases were the 2021 albums 'The Atlast Underground Fire' and 'The Atlas Underground Flood'. More recently, he appeared on the 2023 Måneskin single Gossip, from their album 'Rush!'.
- June 13 2024 - Electric Ballroom, London
Where can I get Tom Morello tickets?
Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday April 5 2024 from Ticketmaster
Bullet for My Valentine adds an additional Wales tour date
Responding to high demand, Trivium and Bullet For My Valentine have announced an additional show in Wales for The Poisoned Ascendancy Tour. This added performance will take place at the Utilita Arena in Cardiff on January 27, with the public ticket sale commencing at 10am on Friday April 5 2024.
The tour, a joint headline venture across UK arenas, celebrates the two decades since the release of their influential albums: 'The Poison' (2005) by BFMV and 'Ascendancy' (2005) by Trivium. Each concert will feature the bands performing these albums in their entirety.
- January 26 2025 - Utilita Arena, Cardiff
- January 27 2025 - Utilita Arena, Cardiff
- January 28 2025 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- January 30 2025 - Co-Op Live, Manchester
- January 31 2025 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- February 01 2025 - The O2, London
Where can I get Bullet For My Valentine/Trivium tickets?
Tickets for the Bullet For My Valentine and Trivium UK tour are available now through Ticketmaster.
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.