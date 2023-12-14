Noel Gallagher tour: door times and when December 2023 shows start and end
Noel Gallagher door times have been confirmed for December shows
The door times for Noel Gallagher's final shows of 2023 have been confirmed. He will be joined by an opening act and fans can expect him to be on stage for over an hour.
The former Oasis star and his High Flying Birds will be coming to arenas across the UK in December. He will return in 2024 and play outdoor shows during the summer.
Advertisement
Advertisement
If you are heading to the concerts this month, you might be wondering about timings. Here is all you need to know:
What are Noel Gallagher's December tour dates?
Noel Gallagher and his High Flying Birds will be ending the year with a run of arena shows in December. He will be joined by an opening act for the gigs.
He will play the following venues on the tour:
- 14 December - OVO Arena Wembley, London
- 15 December - Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- 17 December - Utilita Arena, Cardiff
- 18 December - First Direct Arena, Leeds
- 20 December - OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- 21 December - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
What are the door times?
The timings are starting to be confirmed for the shows in December. They are as follows:
14 December - London
The doors will open at 6pm at the OVO Arena in Wembley, the venue has confirmed. An opening act will play first at around 7.45pm.
15 December - Birmingham
Advertisement
Advertisement
For those who are going to Utilita Arena, the doors will open at 6pm. The support act will start at 7.45pm and Noel is expected on stage at 9pm.
17 December - Cardiff
The doors will open at 6pm in Cardiff, the Utilita Arena has announced. Expect the show to start at around 7.45pm.
18 December - Leeds
For fans heading to First Direct Arena, the doors will open at 6pm in Leeds. The show will start with the support act at 7.45pm.
20 December - Glasgow
The doors will open at OVO Hydro at 6.30pm, the venue has confirmed. Showtimes will be confirmed three days before the gig.
21 December - Liverpool
Advertisement
Advertisement
For the final show on the tour at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, the door times have not been confirmed. But expect similar timings to the rest of the tour - so doors will open between 6pm and 6.30pm, approximately.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.