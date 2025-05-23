Singer Olly Murs has apologised to his Scottish fans after he dramatically walked off stage only six songs into his set.

The pop-star, 41, was performing at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Thursday evening (May 22) as part of his ‘15 Years Of Hits’ tour. However, fans were left disappointed when Olly left the 14,000-capacity venue only a handful of songs into his set.

Olly offered up an explanation and apology to fans in a video posted to Instagram. He said: “Glasgow, firstly I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry tonight.

“I’m so sorry that I had to walk off after six songs and cancel the show. I have never done this in 15 years.

“Most of the time, as singers, you can kind of get through it if your voice isn’t 100%, but I walked out tonight thinking my voice is great. Yeah, I maybe felt a little rundown but I didn’t think I couldn’t do the show because I wouldn’t have come out there otherwise.

He added: “As you can probably here from my voice, it just sounded rubbish and it’s unfair for you guys that have spent all that money to come and see me, you deserve the best show and me being at my best.

“I’m so sorry from the bottom of my heart. Hopefully I can recover from this.”

Fans have reacted to the singer’s abrupt end to his second Glasgow tour date. One fan said: “Gutted you had to cancel tonight's gig in Glasgow , we all thought you were joking.

Another added: “Absolutely gutted that you had the end the show early but you're not a robot, you've got to look after yourself. You were amazing.”

Has Olly Murs cancelled the rest of his tour?

Olly had four remaining dates on his 15 Year Of Hits tour scheduled to take place. These dates are:

May 23rd - Manchester, AO Arena

May 24th - Birmingham, bp pulse Live

May 25th - London, The O2

May 27th - Brighton, Brighton Centre

Olly said in his Thursday night update that he was due to be examined by a doctor yesterday evening, telling his fans: “I will give you guys an update as soon as I know anything. Obviously, I’m going to try my absolute best to make these shows possible at the weekend.”

It has now been confirmed that Olly will no longer be able to perform in Manchester and Birmingham on Friday and Saturday evening. The AO Arena shared a statement from the singer which said: “30 minutes into my set in Glasgow I lost my voice & unfortunately had to leave the stage midway through the show. This has never happened before and not something I take lightly. I’m sorry to all the fans who came out to the show last night and am forever grateful for your support.

“To everyone in Manchester and Birmingham I’m deeply sorry, but am unfortunately going to have to cancel my shows this weekend. I have contracted a respiratory infection and have been instructed to go on a strict 48 hour voice rest by the doctor to ensure no further damage to my vocal cords. I

“I have been enjoying this tour so much, and am so sorry to let down my fans – but have to put my health first. I’m hoping to be fighting fit in a few days to finish this amazing 15 year celebratory tour with a bang.”

At the time of writing, the London and Brighton dates are unaffected.