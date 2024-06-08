Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Celebrities fighting back! Paloma Faith becomes the latest in a long line of celebrities who have “clapped back” to online trolls in recent years.

Fans of Paloma Faith on social media are praising the “Only Love Could Hurt Like This” singer after “clapping back,” or rebuking in other words, one of her online detractors after her appearing on “Saturday Kitchen” earlier today (June 8 2024).

The X/Twitter user couldn’t contain their disdain regarding Faith appearing on the show, who revealed details about her mental health after suffering a miscarriage on the set of “Pennyworth,” and wrote, “People who are just mind-numbingly annoying t***s always use ADHD for the reason why they are mind-numbingly annoying t**ts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, in a move that would make social media menace James Blunt proud, Faith decided to respond to the criticism: “I have actually got ADHD you t**t.”

Faith has spoken previously about living with ADHD, which she confessed at one point in an interview with ES Magazine "I don't go to many plays as I think I have mild ADHD, but did catch 'Jerusalem' starring Mark Rylance. I cried, I laughed and I had a mild existential crisis."

What have been some other infamous moments when celebrities clapped back?

Paloma Faith, James Blunt and 50 Cent are among some of the names many people associate with pop culture-worthy posts on social media, and the subreddit r/PopCultureChat invited users to share the tweets that remain stuck in their heads to this day.

Here are some of the exchanges people shared - for more NSFW examples though, you can visit the subreddit for Amber Rose’s very not-safe-for-work clapback to Kanye West.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patton Oswalt - Kid Rock

Patton Oswalt succinctly responds to Kid Rock's claims as to why Taylor Swift wants to become a Democrat (Credit: X)

Kid Rock is somewhat hit-and-miss when it comes to his takes on social media; not content with gunning down a box of Budweiser Lite due to their choice of spokesperson, the Detroit rapper also decided to take aim at Taylor Swift, who continues her UK tour this evening in Edinburgh.

Kid Rock’s less than flattering assessment of why Taylor Swift would vote the way she would was met with a response from comedian Patton Oswalt, who critiqued the “Bawitaba” singer by calling him a “faux redneck.”

Rihanna - Kendall Jenner

Rihanna really doesn't care if you're a celebrity; RiRi will do what RiRi wants (Credit: X)

Rihanna made a simple but effective suggestion to Kendall Jenner, when the Kardashian family member tweeted her hopes that the “Umbrella” singer would play her favourite song she would be upset with the decision.

That prompted Rihanna to respond “Well don’t come”

Stormy Daniels defends one of the world’s oldest professions

Stormy Daniels does have a point - sex workers have rights too, including eating (Credit: X)

Having spent time recently in a New York Courtroom regarding hush money payments from Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, adult entertainer Stormy Daniels has had wildly inappropriate comments thrown towards her on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Daniels came back with a witty response to one of her detractors, also defending the rights of sex workers in the process.

The Gallaghers take their bickering to social media

From backstage interviews to rare vinyl to now social media; Noel and Liam Gallagher's eternal sibling rivalry has also entered the information age (Credit: X)

The Gallagher Brother’s relationship is contentious at best, ever since Noel Gallagher left Oasis after another fight with Liam, which involved a prized guitar being smashed in the process. There was even a 7” vinyl release of a recorded interview that captured the pair arguing during their formative years - long before TMZ.

However, Liam’s taken to social media a few times to poke fun at both Noel and himself.

One of the more popular exchanges involved Noel inquiring what “uwu” is, leading Liam to explain it’s how he feels when he sees Noel. Noel’s response? “F**k off.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pedro Pascal: English teacher

Pedro Pascal is not angry with your online comments - he's. just disappointed in them. (Credit: X)