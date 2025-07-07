After almost 30 years behind the kit for Grunge icons Pearl Jam - drummer Matt Cameron has announced he has left the band.

Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron has announced he has left the band. The grunge icons finished their latest tour in May with sticksman Cameron now announcing he has taken his "final steps down the drum riser" for the band.

Cameron, who shot to fame in rock through his role behind the kit for grunge pioneers Soundgarden, took on the role as drummer with Pearl Jam - famed for hits including Jeremy and Even Flow - in 1998 following the departure of Jack Irons.

He played with the band on several world tours over almost three decades, including their most recent in support of the Dark Matter album, which ended in May.

"After 27 fantastic years, I have taken my final steps down the drum riser for the mighty Pearl Jam," he said. "Much love and respect to Jeff, Ed, Mike and Stone for inviting me into the band in 1998 and for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, filled with friendships, artistry, challenges and laughter.

"I am forever grateful to the crew, staff and fans the world over. It’s been an incredible journey. More to follow. I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. Peace and Love, Matt Cameron.".

Matt Cameron has announced he has left Pearl Jam | Getty Images

Alongside his announcement, the band whished the best to "one of our first musical heroes". "He has propelled the last 27 years of Pearl Jam live shows and studio recordings," the band said. "It was a deeply important chapter for our group and we wish him well always. He will be deeply missed and is forever our friend in art and music. We love you Matt."

Cameron actually played on the first Pearl Jam demos in 1990, when the band emerged from the ashes of grunge legends Mother Love Bone after the death of frontman, Andrew Wood.

He played drums on the seminal Temple of the Dog album, released in tribute to Wood and featuring the musicians who went on to become Pearl Jam, as well as the likes of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell.

He was well known in the Seattle music scene as drummer for early grunge exponents Skinyard, then Soundgarden, the first band from the Pacific North-West city to break through to the mainstream.

Cameron has also released a number of records through side projects, and has filled the drum stool for the likes of Queens of the Stone Age and the Smashing Pumpkins, temporarily.