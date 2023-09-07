Pearl Jam will play United Center in Chicago on Thursday night

Pearl Jam will play their second show in a week in Chicago tonight.

The iconic 90s rockers are playing a run of shows in the United States in September. It will see them also perform shows in Noblesville, Fort Worth and Austin over the coming weeks.

Here's all you need to know:

When and where is Pearl Jam's show in Chicago?

Pearl Jam are playing two shows in the Windy City this week - the first took place on Tuesday, 5 September and the second is scheduled for Thursday, 7 September.

The grunge rockers are playing both shows at the United Center in Chicago. The full address of the venue is: 1901 W Madison St, Chicago, IL 60612, United States.

Pearl Jam performed at Hyde Park during this summer's festival. (Getty Images)

What time does the Pearl Jam show start?

The gates will open at 6pm and the concert itself will start at 7pm. On its website, United Center adds: "At 9 am on show day, guests will receive a numbered wristband. This represents the order they will be lined up in to access the GA area. Numbered wristbands will be distributed until 4.30 pm."

Pearl Jam will likely begin their performance at around 8.50pm - based on previous performances.

How long is a Pearl Jam concert?

The 90s legends played two shows at the Xcel Energy Center in St Paul, Minnesota on 31 August and 2 September. The performances give fans a hint of what to expect in Chicago this week.

Pearl Jam performed for around 2 hours 20 minutes on the first night. The set on the second night was slightly longer at 2 hours 25 minutes - so fans can expect a multi-hour concert through the 2023 U.S. tour.

Can you get tickets?

Fans hoping to catch the second show at United Center in Chicago, IL, might be in luck. Ticketmaster has face value exchange tickets available from $122.21 each.

However for some seats prices rise up to as much as $1,018.91 each plus fees.

Who is the support act?

Pearl Jam will be joined by Inhaler. The Irish rockers formed in 2012 and are originally from Dublin.

The four piece play alt-rock, indie rock and pop rock. They released their debut album It Won't Always Be Like This in 2021 and followed it up in February of this year - Cuts & Bruises.

What could the setlist be for the show?

Pearl Jam's tour setlist so far has been as follows, according to Setlist.fm.

The band performed the following tracks at Xcel Energy Center in St Paul, MN, on 2 September:

Pendulum

Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town

Off He Goes

Nothing as It Seems

Daughter(with "Chaise Longue" tag)

Do the Evolution

Last ExitPlay Video

Once

Who Ever Said(with "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" tag)

Brain Damage(Pink Floyd cover) (First performance since 2010)

I Am Mine

Take the Long Way

Even Flow

Severed Hand(First performance since 2018)

In Hiding

Unthought Known

Corduroy

Porch

Encore

I Won't Back Down(Tom Petty cover)

Last Kiss(Wayne Cochran cover) (Played to the back)

Got Some(First performance since 2018)

Jeremy

Better Man(with "Save It for Later" tag)

Alive

Purple Rain(Prince cover) (with Deep Sea Diver)