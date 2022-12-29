Synth-pop duo will be performing at the Concert in the Gardens event.

Pet Shop Boys will be headlining Edinburgh’s Hogmanay as it returns for the first time since the Covid pandemic began.

The iconic synth-pop duo will be performing at the Concert in the Gardens on Saturday (31 December). It is the first time celebrations are taking place in the Scottish capital since 2019, with the previous two year’s being cancelled.

The famous street party will once again take place in Princes Street and the city centre as well as the Festival of Ceilidhs, candlelit concert at St Giles’ Cathedral and the midnight fireworks display. Sophie Ellis-Baxter will be headlining the Night Afore Disco Party on Friday (30 December).

A weather warning for rain is in place for Edinbrugh on Friday, with showers also expected on New Year’s Eve. Temperatures could reach as cold as -1C according to the latest forecast.

If you are heading down to Hogmanay on New Year’s Eve and want to see Pet Shop Boys, here is all you need to know:

Are Pet Shop Boys playing a show in Edinburgh?

The synth-pop duo will be heading to the Scottish capital to help ring in 2023. It was announced that they would be performing at the New Year’s Eve event in Edinburgh back in October.

Pet Shop Boys will be playing at West Princes Street Gardens as part of the Concert in the Gardens Hogmanay event. They will be joined by very special guest DJs.

What time does the concert start?

The gates will open at West Princes Street Gardens at 8pm on Saturday. Pet Shop Boys will take to the stage at 9pm.

It is schedule to last throughout the night and into the early hours of Sunday (1 January), ending at 12.55am. Tickets for the Hogmanay event are non-refundable, the organisers have said.

If you are heading to the Pet Shop Boys concert for Hogmanay you are being warned that last entry is 10.30pm. It is best to arrive early to avoid disappointment.

Musician Neil Tennant of Pet Shop Boys performs onstage at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2016 in New York City. / AFP / ANGELA WEISS (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

What to expect from the Pet Shop Boys concert?

The acclaimed duo will be performing a set made up of their greatest hits from throughout their career. Due to the nature of the event, no persons under the age of 12 years old will be permitted entry to the West Princes Street Gardens concert.

On its website, the Edinburgh’s Hogmanay explains: “This year, for the first time ever, audience members will become part of the show with your very own LED wristbands to light up the night and unite everyone for a spectacular moment as we countdown to 2023.” You will have to return the wristbands at the end of the concert.

Can you get tickets for Pet Shop Boys in Edinburgh?

Tickets for the Concert in the Gardens on New Year’s Eve start at £70 and cost as much as £155. Three options are for garden, enclosure and premium area.

The garden tickets cost £70 and include access to the standing viewing area. For £85 the enclosure tickets includes access to exclusive premium standing viewing area as well as premium outdoor bars, street food and dedicated toilet facilities.

Tickets for the premium area cost £155 and include premium standing in the private VIP area with optimum views of the stage. It also includes acces to outdoor bars, street food and dedicated toilet facilities in the VIP area.

Where are the entrances?

There are three entrances to the Concert in the Gardens on New Year’s Eve.

The Mound Entrance Gate (West Princes Street Garden Floral Clock) inside the Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Street Party

Princes Street West End Gate (West End of Princes Street)

Accessible Entrance via Kings Stables Road

Re-entrance is not allowed if you leave the concert grounds. Final entry is at 10.30pm on New Year’s Eve.

Can you bring alcohol?

You are not allowed to bring your own alcohol to the event. All drinks have to be purchased inside the venue.

