Playboi Carti's Antagonist tour comes to the UK and Ireland

Playboi Carti will bring his Antagonist tour to the UK and Ireland this week. Tickets for the shows went on sale earlier in 2023.

The rap superstar will be coming to major arenas across the British Isles including stops in London, Manchester and Dublin. Carti's tour comes as Drake and J. Cole announce a co-headliner run of shows at the start of 2024.

Playboi Carti will start his UK and Ireland leg of the Antagonist tour in Dublin on Sunday, November 19 and it will conclude at The O2 in London on Wednesday, November 22. He will then head to mainland Europe for further arena shows and will be joined by three support acts throughout.

For fans who have managed to get tickets for the upcoming concerts, minds might be turning to timings for the shows. Here's all you need to know:

What are the door times for shows?

The latest leg of the Antagonist tour will kick start in Dublin on November 19 and will see shows in Manchester and London before he heads to Europe. The venues have confirmed the door times for the upcoming concerts:

Playboi Carti will start Antagonist tour in UK and Ireland. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

3Arena, Dublin - November 19

The doors will open at the arena in Dublin at 6.30pm, the venue has confirmed. Support acts will perform before Playboi Carti takes to the stage.

AO Arena, Manchester - November 21

Doors in Manchester will open at 5.30pm, according to AO Arena's website. Playboi Carti will perform after three support acts.

The O2, London - November 22

The doors will open at The O2 at 6.30pm on Wednesday, the venue has confirmed. Expect support acts before Playboi Carti takes to the stage.

How long is a Playboi Carti show?

The Antagonist tour will start with the UK and Ireland leg, meaning that there are no previous shows to use for reference. However he did tour the globe in 2021/22 with his King Vamp shows and they can give fans a hint of what to expect.

Playboi Carti's sets on the King Vamp tour lasted around 1 hour. For example during his show at Barclays Center in Brooklyn in December 2021, he took to the stage at 10.20pm and performed until 11.20pm.