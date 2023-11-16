Playboi Carti tour: who are support acts and openers for Antagonist tour shows?
Playboi Carti will be joined by three support acts from his Opium label
Playboi Carti has confirmed his support acts for the Antagonist tour. Venues have announced the door times for the upcoming shows.
Tickets for the rap star's world tour went on sale earlier in 2023 after being announced. It follows Playboi Carti's slot at Wireless Festival in London this summer.
The tour will see him play shows in Dublin, Manchester and London the UK and Ireland leg. Carti and co will then head to mainland Europe with the North American dates coming in 2024.
But who will be the openers for the Antagonist tour? Here's all you need to know:
Who are the support acts for Playboi Carti?
The rapper will be joined by three opening acts for the Antagonist tour. According to 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, he will be joined by the following artists for the shows:
- Destroy Lonely
- Ken Carson
- Homixide Gang
Playboi Carti will take to the stage after all of the support acts have performed.
Who is Destroy Lonely?
This American rapper was born in 2001 and is signed to Carti's Opium label. His debut album If Looks Could Kill was released earlier in 2023 and reached number 18 on the Billboard 200.
Who is Ken Carson?
Kenyatta Lee Frazier Jr, known by the stage name Ken Carson, is an American rapper born in 2000. He signed to Carti's Opium label in 2019 and has released three albums - including 2023's A Great Chaos.
Who is Homixide Gang?
Homixide Gang is another artist who is signed to Playboi Carti's Opium label. The duo has released three albums so far and are known for tracks such as 5unna and Lifestyle.