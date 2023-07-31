Pol'And'Rock will return with another massive lineup in 2023

The huge Pol'And'Rock festival will kick-off in just a couple of days.

Previously known as Woodstock Festival Poland, the festival takes place in Czaplinek each summer. It is reportedly one of the biggest festivals in the world with hundreds of thousands of festivalgoers attending each year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2019, it was estimated that 750,000 people went to Pol'And'Rock that year. It is a free and unticketed festival - so you don't need to pay for entry.

Here's all you need to know:

What is the lineup for Thursday, 3 August?

The festival will kick-off on 3 August. The main stage lineups are as follows:

Main Stage

11am - 11.30am - Przybijanie Flag do Dużej Sceny

3pm - 3.10pm - Official Opening

3.10pm - 4.10pm - The Rumjacks

4.30pm - 5.30pm - Get The Shot

5.50pm - 7pm - Lady Pank

7.20pm - 8.30pm - Napalm Death

8.50pm - 10pm - Wicked Dub Division meets North East Ska Jazz Orchestra

10.20pm - 11.30pm - Bullet for my Valentine

11.50pm - 1am - Zalewski

1.20am - 2.20am - Apollo 440

Second Stage

5.40pm - 6.30pm - Etna Kontrabande

6.50pm - 7.40pm - Włochaty

8pm - 9pm - Jagoda Kret

9.20pm - 10.20pm - Marek Dyjak

10.40pm - 11.40pm - Proletaryat

12am - 1am - DOCTOR VICTOR

For the lineup for the remaining stage including AFA Main Tent and AFA Workshops Tent visit Pol'And'Rock's website.

Bullet for My Valentine will be bringing their live show to the O2 Academy on March 6.

What are the stage times for Friday, 4 August

The second day of Pol'And'Rock has a huge lineup. Here's what to expect from the main stages:

Main Stage

3pm - 4.10pm - Steve 'n' Seagulls

4.30pm - 5.30pm - DRAIN

5.50pm - 7pm - Hoffmaestro

7.20pm - 9pm - Biohazard

8.50pm - 10pm - LemON

10.20pm - 11.30pm - Royal Republic

11.50pm - 1am - Brodka

1.20am - 2.30am - Carpenter Brut

Second stage

5.40pm - 6.30pm - Rootstone

6.50pm - 7.40pm - UUHAI

8pm - 9pm - Golden Life

9.20pm - 10.20pm -.bHP

10.40pm - 11.40pm - The Scratch

12am - 1am - Jazz Forum Machine

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the lineup for the remaining stage including AFA Main Tent and AFA Workshops Tent visit Pol'And'Rock's website.

What are the stage times and lineup for Saturday, 5 August?

The final day of action at Pol'And'Rock promises even more spectacular music action. Here's what to expect

Main stage

3pm - 3.40pm - Transgresja

4pm - 5pm - Rise of the Northstar

5.20pm - 6.10pm - Pull The Wire

6.30pm - 7.30pm - Luiku

7.50pm - 9pm - Kwiat Jabłoni

9.20pm - 10.20pm - Epica

10.40pm - 11.50pm - Spin Doctors

12.10am - 1.10am - While She Sleeps

1.30am - 2am - Ending - Piotr Bukartyk & Ajagore

Second stage

5.40pm - 6.10pm - Światy Sztuczne

6.20pm - 7pm - Múlk

7.10pm - 7.50pm - Zacier

8.10pm - 9.10pm - Saint City Orchestra

9.30pm - 10.30pm - Booze & Glory

10.40pm - 11.30pm - Wojtek Szumański