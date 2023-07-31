Telling news your way
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Dartmoor wild camping ban overturned in Court of Appeal challenge
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Rishi Sunak: New oil and gas licences to be granted in the UK

What is the lineup and stage times for Pol’And’Rock 2023? Stage splits for Thursday, Friday and Saturday

Pol'And'Rock will return with another massive lineup in 2023

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
2 minutes ago

The huge Pol'And'Rock festival will kick-off in just a couple of days.

Previously known as Woodstock Festival Poland, the festival takes place in Czaplinek each summer. It is reportedly one of the biggest festivals in the world with hundreds of thousands of festivalgoers attending each year.

In 2019, it was estimated that 750,000 people went to Pol'And'Rock that year. It is a free and unticketed festival - so you don't need to pay for entry.

Most Popular

Here's all you need to know:

What is the lineup for Thursday, 3 August?

The festival will kick-off on 3 August. The main stage lineups are as follows:

Main Stage

  • 11am - 11.30am - Przybijanie Flag do Dużej Sceny
  • 3pm - 3.10pm - Official Opening
  • 3.10pm - 4.10pm - The Rumjacks
  • 4.30pm - 5.30pm - Get The Shot
  • 5.50pm - 7pm - Lady Pank
  • 7.20pm - 8.30pm - Napalm Death
  • 8.50pm - 10pm - Wicked Dub Division meets North East Ska Jazz Orchestra
  • 10.20pm - 11.30pm - Bullet for my Valentine
  • 11.50pm - 1am - Zalewski
  • 1.20am - 2.20am - Apollo 440

Second Stage

  • 5.40pm - 6.30pm - Etna Kontrabande
  • 6.50pm - 7.40pm - Włochaty
  • 8pm - 9pm - Jagoda Kret
  • 9.20pm - 10.20pm - Marek Dyjak
  • 10.40pm - 11.40pm - Proletaryat
  • 12am - 1am - DOCTOR VICTOR

For the lineup for the remaining stage including AFA Main Tent and AFA Workshops Tent visit Pol'And'Rock's website.

Bullet for My Valentine will be bringing their live show to the O2 Academy on March 6.Bullet for My Valentine will be bringing their live show to the O2 Academy on March 6.
Bullet for My Valentine will be bringing their live show to the O2 Academy on March 6.

What are the stage times for Friday, 4 August

The second day of Pol'And'Rock has a huge lineup. Here's what to expect from the main stages:

Main Stage

  • 3pm - 4.10pm - Steve 'n' Seagulls
  • 4.30pm - 5.30pm - DRAIN
  • 5.50pm - 7pm - Hoffmaestro
  • 7.20pm - 9pm - Biohazard
  • 8.50pm - 10pm - LemON
  • 10.20pm - 11.30pm - Royal Republic
  • 11.50pm - 1am - Brodka
  • 1.20am - 2.30am - Carpenter Brut

Second stage

  • 5.40pm - 6.30pm - Rootstone
  • 6.50pm - 7.40pm - UUHAI
  • 8pm - 9pm - Golden Life
  • 9.20pm - 10.20pm -.bHP
  • 10.40pm - 11.40pm - The Scratch
  • 12am - 1am - Jazz Forum Machine

For the lineup for the remaining stage including AFA Main Tent and AFA Workshops Tent visit Pol'And'Rock's website.

What are the stage times and lineup for Saturday, 5 August?

The final day of action at Pol'And'Rock promises even more spectacular music action. Here's what to expect

Main stage

  • 3pm - 3.40pm - Transgresja
  • 4pm - 5pm - Rise of the Northstar
  • 5.20pm - 6.10pm - Pull The Wire
  • 6.30pm - 7.30pm - Luiku
  • 7.50pm - 9pm - Kwiat Jabłoni
  • 9.20pm - 10.20pm - Epica
  • 10.40pm - 11.50pm - Spin Doctors
  • 12.10am - 1.10am - While She Sleeps
  • 1.30am - 2am - Ending - Piotr Bukartyk & Ajagore

Second stage

  • 5.40pm - 6.10pm - Światy Sztuczne
  • 6.20pm - 7pm - Múlk
  • 7.10pm - 7.50pm - Zacier
  • 8.10pm - 9.10pm - Saint City Orchestra
  • 9.30pm - 10.30pm - Booze & Glory
  • 10.40pm - 11.30pm - Wojtek Szumański

For the lineup for the remaining stage including AFA Main Tent and AFA Workshops Tent visit Pol'And'Rock's website.

Related topics:Live MusicTickets