The huge Pol'And'Rock festival will kick-off in just a couple of days.
Previously known as Woodstock Festival Poland, the festival takes place in Czaplinek each summer. It is reportedly one of the biggest festivals in the world with hundreds of thousands of festivalgoers attending each year.
In 2019, it was estimated that 750,000 people went to Pol'And'Rock that year. It is a free and unticketed festival - so you don't need to pay for entry.
Here's all you need to know:
What is the lineup for Thursday, 3 August?
The festival will kick-off on 3 August. The main stage lineups are as follows:
Main Stage
- 11am - 11.30am - Przybijanie Flag do Dużej Sceny
- 3pm - 3.10pm - Official Opening
- 3.10pm - 4.10pm - The Rumjacks
- 4.30pm - 5.30pm - Get The Shot
- 5.50pm - 7pm - Lady Pank
- 7.20pm - 8.30pm - Napalm Death
- 8.50pm - 10pm - Wicked Dub Division meets North East Ska Jazz Orchestra
- 10.20pm - 11.30pm - Bullet for my Valentine
- 11.50pm - 1am - Zalewski
- 1.20am - 2.20am - Apollo 440
Second Stage
- 5.40pm - 6.30pm - Etna Kontrabande
- 6.50pm - 7.40pm - Włochaty
- 8pm - 9pm - Jagoda Kret
- 9.20pm - 10.20pm - Marek Dyjak
- 10.40pm - 11.40pm - Proletaryat
- 12am - 1am - DOCTOR VICTOR
For the lineup for the remaining stage including AFA Main Tent and AFA Workshops Tent visit Pol'And'Rock's website.
What are the stage times for Friday, 4 August
The second day of Pol'And'Rock has a huge lineup. Here's what to expect from the main stages:
Main Stage
- 3pm - 4.10pm - Steve 'n' Seagulls
- 4.30pm - 5.30pm - DRAIN
- 5.50pm - 7pm - Hoffmaestro
- 7.20pm - 9pm - Biohazard
- 8.50pm - 10pm - LemON
- 10.20pm - 11.30pm - Royal Republic
- 11.50pm - 1am - Brodka
- 1.20am - 2.30am - Carpenter Brut
Second stage
- 5.40pm - 6.30pm - Rootstone
- 6.50pm - 7.40pm - UUHAI
- 8pm - 9pm - Golden Life
- 9.20pm - 10.20pm -.bHP
- 10.40pm - 11.40pm - The Scratch
- 12am - 1am - Jazz Forum Machine
For the lineup for the remaining stage including AFA Main Tent and AFA Workshops Tent visit Pol'And'Rock's website.
What are the stage times and lineup for Saturday, 5 August?
The final day of action at Pol'And'Rock promises even more spectacular music action. Here's what to expect
Main stage
- 3pm - 3.40pm - Transgresja
- 4pm - 5pm - Rise of the Northstar
- 5.20pm - 6.10pm - Pull The Wire
- 6.30pm - 7.30pm - Luiku
- 7.50pm - 9pm - Kwiat Jabłoni
- 9.20pm - 10.20pm - Epica
- 10.40pm - 11.50pm - Spin Doctors
- 12.10am - 1.10am - While She Sleeps
- 1.30am - 2am - Ending - Piotr Bukartyk & Ajagore
Second stage
- 5.40pm - 6.10pm - Światy Sztuczne
- 6.20pm - 7pm - Múlk
- 7.10pm - 7.50pm - Zacier
- 8.10pm - 9.10pm - Saint City Orchestra
- 9.30pm - 10.30pm - Booze & Glory
- 10.40pm - 11.30pm - Wojtek Szumański
For the lineup for the remaining stage including AFA Main Tent and AFA Workshops Tent visit Pol'And'Rock's website.