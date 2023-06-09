Download Festival has revealed the identity of the band performing a secret set on Friday night.

The music event kicked-off at Donington Park on Thursday (8 June) as Metallica performed the first of two spectacular sets. But the fun will be cranked up to 11 over the next 72 hours.

Bring Me The Horizon will be the headliners on Friday (9 June) - but Download Festival has confirmed that Deaf Havana will perform a secret set later on the night. Here’s all you need to know:

Who is performing the secret set on Friday?

Rockers Deaf Havana will be playing the secret set at Download Festival on 9 June. The band will take to the stage at 11pm.

How to watch the secret set?

Deaf Havana will play the secret at the Sidesplitter Stage in District X on Friday night. The performance will begin at 11pm - after the action finishes on the main stage.

Only fans who have weekend tickets will be able to watch the secret set. Responding to a question from a fan, Download Festival’s twitter account explained: “Unfortunately day ticket holders can’t access this.”

