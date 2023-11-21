Primavera Sound 2024: lineup with Lana Del Rey, SZA, tickets and festival dates
Primavera Sound 2024 will feature Pulp, SZA, Lana Del Rey and more
Primavera Sound has announced its first acts for 2024. Kendrick Lamar, Rosalia, Pet Shop Boys appeared on the bill this year and the next lineup is equally as stacked.
The Barcelona based festival promises to put the sunshine in festival season once again. Lana Del Rey, SZA and Pulp are among the biggest names announced so far.
For fans hoping to make it to the Spanish festival in 2024, tickets will soon be going on sale. But what can you expect?
Here's all you need to know:
When is Primavera Sound 2024?
The Barcelona festival will help to kick start festival season next year. It will take place from May 29 to June 2, 2024.
What is the lineup?
SZA, Pulp and Lana Del Ray have all been confirmed to appear at the festival in 2024. Other big name acts include:
- Mitski
- FKA Twigs
- The National
- Disclosure
- Justice
- Phoenix
- PJ Harvey
- Vampire Weekend
See the poster of acts announced so far in Primavera Sound's official post on social media below (it may need to load in first).
When do tickets go on sale?
General sale for tickets to Primavera Sound 2024 will go on sale on Friday, November 24. The tickets will be available from 11am CET.
Is there a pre-sale?
The fan sale for Primavera Sound tickets will return for the 2024 edition. It will begin at 11am CET on Thursday, November 23 - the festival has announced.
It will be open for 24 hours before the general sale starts on Friday. To take part in the fan sale, you need to complete a registration form on Primavera Sound's website before 11.59pm CET on Wednesday, November 22.