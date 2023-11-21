Lana Del Rey will perform at Primavera Sound 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Primavera Sound has announced its first acts for 2024. Kendrick Lamar, Rosalia, Pet Shop Boys appeared on the bill this year and the next lineup is equally as stacked.

The Barcelona based festival promises to put the sunshine in festival season once again. Lana Del Rey, SZA and Pulp are among the biggest names announced so far.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For fans hoping to make it to the Spanish festival in 2024, tickets will soon be going on sale. But what can you expect?

Here's all you need to know:

When is Primavera Sound 2024?

The Barcelona festival will help to kick start festival season next year. It will take place from May 29 to June 2, 2024.

What is the lineup?

SZA, Pulp and Lana Del Ray have all been confirmed to appear at the festival in 2024. Other big name acts include:

Mitski

FKA Twigs

The National

Disclosure

Justice

Phoenix

PJ Harvey

Vampire Weekend

See the poster of acts announced so far in Primavera Sound's official post on social media below (it may need to load in first).

When do tickets go on sale?

Advertisement

Advertisement

General sale for tickets to Primavera Sound 2024 will go on sale on Friday, November 24. The tickets will be available from 11am CET.

Is there a pre-sale?

The fan sale for Primavera Sound tickets will return for the 2024 edition. It will begin at 11am CET on Thursday, November 23 - the festival has announced.