Primavera Sound is taking place in Madrid for the very first time

The opening day of Primavera Sound in Madrid has been cancelled due to "adverse weather".

Blur had been due to headline the first day of the popular event in the Spanish capital. But festivalgoers have been advised that no performances will take place on Thursday, 8 June, for safety reasons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Primavera Sound takes place over two weeks in 2023, first in Barcelona and then in Madrid. It is the first time that festival has been held in the Spanish capital.

But the event has been disrupted due to the weather. Here is all you need to know:

Why has Primavera Sound cancelled Thursday's performances?

On its website, the festival explains: "Due to the persistent severe weather experienced in recent weeks that have affected the pre-production of the festival and in view of the adverse forecast that is expected for Thursday 8 June, with heavy storms during the afternoon, in close coordination and in agreement with the City Council and the local police force of Arganda del Rey and following the recommendations of the relevant technical reports, the Primavera Sound Madrid event on Thursday 8th June in the Ciudad del Rock of Arganda del Rey is cancelled for safety reasons, as well as the activity in the Cívitas Metropolitano scheduled for this Thursday. The programme of the Auditorio Primavera (The Music Station) for the day will be maintained.

"Primavera Sound Madrid continues and will open its doors in the Ciudad del Rock in Arganda del Rey on Friday 9 and Saturday 10 June. The opening day this evening in the Cívitas Metropolitano is also continuing although, due to the rain, the opening of the doors has been delayed and finally La Paloma has not been able to perform; the rest of the concerts are still on schedule.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We will continue to keep you informed of any new developments through the festival's official communication channels on the website and social networks. We apologise for any inconvenience this situation may cause and thank you for your support."

Can you still watch Blur?

Blur were due to headline the festival on Thursday, 8 June but it has been cancelled due to the adverse weather. However fans will still be able to watch the Britpop legends at La Riviera in Madrid after a rescheduled show was organised.

Primavera Sound explains: "Both the Blur concert and the Boiler Room x CUPRA programme will be open to people with a Thursday ticket and a full festival ticket for Primavera Sound Madrid, with a free ticket reservation until full capacity is reached. Reservations, limited to one ticket per person per concert, will be available from 4pm on AccessTicket.

"Due to the limited capacity of both events and considering that a high percentage of Thursday or full festival ticket holders will not be able to enjoy them, people with Thursday tickets will still be able to access the Primavera Sound Madrid at the Ciudad del Rock on the day of their choice (Friday or Saturday) without having to do anything. In the case that neither of the two remaining days is attended, once the festival is over and as soon as possible, the day ticket will be automatically refunded."

What is the latest forecast for Madrid?

Advertisement

Advertisement