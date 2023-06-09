Primavera Sound is about to kick-off for the first time in Madrid.

The start of the festival was slightly delayed due to "adverse weather". Blur and other acts due to perform on Thursday (8 June) night were forced to move venues.

It is the same lineup of acts who performed in Barcelona last weekend. But if you were unable to get a ticket or are just stuck at home for the weekend, you might be wondering if you can tune in?

Is Primavera Sound on TV?

It will not be broadcast on television in the UK - however you can watch a livestream.

How to watch livestream of Primavera Sound?

There will be a livestream of the festival in Madrid this weekend. However you will need Amazon Prime membership to be able to tune in.

For those who are subscribed to Amazon Prime, simply head to the live channel and you will be able to watch from 6pm UK time (7pm local time).

