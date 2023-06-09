Parklife Festival will return to Manchester for a huge weekend of music action.
Fans will be flocking to Heaton Park on both Saturday (10 June) and Sunday (11 June). Warm weather warnings are in place for the country over the coming days - and fans are advised to bring suncream and to stay hydrated.
But who is performing and what are the stage times? Here’s all you need to know:
Saturday
The festival will kick off at Heaton Park on 10 June. Here are the stage times for the main stages:
Parklife Stage
- 11am - 12pm - Rich Reason
- 12.20pm - 12.35pm - Tays
- 12.50pm - 1.20pm - Strategy
- 1.50pm- 2.20pm - Joesef
- 2.50pm - 3.20pm- Knucks
- 3.50pm - 4.20pm - Shygirl
- 4.50pm - 5.20pm - Mimi Webb
- 5.50pm - 6.20pm - Raye
- 6.50pm - 7.35pm - Rudimental
- 8.05pm - 9.05pm - Little Simz
- 9.50pm - 10.50pm - Aitch
The Valley
- 11am - 12pm - KJ Baxter
- 12pm - 1.15pm - Annie Mac
- 1.15pm - 2.35pm - Pretty Girl
- 2.35pm - 3.35pm - Tarzsa
- 3.50pm - 4.25pm - Piri
- 4.30pm - 5.3pm - Jamz Supernova
- 5.30pm - 6.30pm - Jyoty
- 6.30pm - 7.30pm - Skrillex
- 7.30pm - 9pm - Peggy Gou
- 9.45pm - 11pm - Fred Again…
The Hangar
- 11am - 12pm - Lopez
- 12.30pm - 2pm - Manda Moor
- 2pm - 3.30pm - East End Dubs
- 3.30pm - 5pm - Chris Stussy
- 5pm - 6.30pm - Pawsa
- 6.30pm - 8pm - Enzo Siragusa
- 8pm - 9.30pm - Joseph Capriati
- 9.30pm - 11pm - The Martinez Brothers
The Temple
- 11am - 12pm - Alex Mills
- 12pm - 1pm - Belters Only
- 1pm - 2.30pm - Ammara
- 2.30pm - 4pm - Lindsey Matthews
- 4pm - 5.30pm - Sosa
- 5.30pm - 7pm - Hanna Wants
- 7pm - 8pm - DJ EZ
- 8pm - 9.30pm - Gorgon City
- 9.30pm - 11pm - Sonny Fodera
For the remaining stages including Magic Sky in Association with BBC Radio 1 Dance, download the Parklife App from Google Play or the App Store
Sunday
The fun will continue at Heaton Park, Manchester on 11 June. You can expect performances from the following acts:
Parklife Stage
- 12pm - 1.55pm - Nicola Bear
- 2pm - 2.30pm - Flo
- 3pm - 3.30pm - Crystal Millz
- 4pm - 4.30pm - Confidence Man
- 5pm - 5.40pm - Becky Hill
- 6.10pm - 7.25pm - A NY State of Mind: Wu-Tang Clan + Nas
- 7.55pm - 8.35pm - Self Esteem
- 9.20pm - 10.55pm - The 1975
The Valley
- 12pm - 12.45pm - Krysko
- 12.45pm - 1.45pm - Luxe
- 1.45pm - 3pm - Chaos in the CBD
- 3pm - 4.15pm - Mella Dee
- 4.15pm - 5.30pm - The Blessed Madonna
- 5.30pm - 7.30pm - Jamie Jones
- 7.30pm - 9pm - Carl Cox: Hybrid Live
- 9.45pm - 11pm - The Prodigy
The Hangar
- 12pm - 1pm - James Organ
- 1pm - 2.20pm - Hannah Laing
- 2.20pm - 3.40pm - LF System
- 3.40pm - 5pm - Paul Woolford
- 5pm - 6.30pm - Ben Hemsley
- 6.30pm - 8pm - Vintage Culture
- 8pm - 9.30pm - Solardo
- 9.30pm - 11pm - Fisher
The Temple
- 12pm - 1pm - Aletha
- 1pm - 2.20pm - Eclair Fifi
- 2.20pm - 3.50pm - Saoirse
- 3.50pm - 5.10pm - Eliza Rose
- 5.10pm - 6.30pm - TSHA - DJ
- 6.30pm - 8pm - Honey Dijon
- 8pm - 9.30pm - Skin on Skin
- 9.30pm - 11pm - Mall Grab
