Aitch and The 1975 will headline Parklife Festival at Heaton Park, Manchester

Parklife Festival will return to Manchester for a huge weekend of music action.

Fans will be flocking to Heaton Park on both Saturday (10 June) and Sunday (11 June). Warm weather warnings are in place for the country over the coming days - and fans are advised to bring suncream and to stay hydrated.

But who is performing and what are the stage times? Here’s all you need to know:

Saturday

The festival will kick off at Heaton Park on 10 June. Here are the stage times for the main stages:

Parklife Stage

11am - 12pm - Rich Reason

12.20pm - 12.35pm - Tays

12.50pm - 1.20pm - Strategy

1.50pm- 2.20pm - Joesef

2.50pm - 3.20pm- Knucks

3.50pm - 4.20pm - Shygirl

4.50pm - 5.20pm - Mimi Webb

5.50pm - 6.20pm - Raye

6.50pm - 7.35pm - Rudimental

8.05pm - 9.05pm - Little Simz

9.50pm - 10.50pm - Aitch

The Valley

11am - 12pm - KJ Baxter

12pm - 1.15pm - Annie Mac

1.15pm - 2.35pm - Pretty Girl

2.35pm - 3.35pm - Tarzsa

3.50pm - 4.25pm - Piri

4.30pm - 5.3pm - Jamz Supernova

5.30pm - 6.30pm - Jyoty

6.30pm - 7.30pm - Skrillex

7.30pm - 9pm - Peggy Gou

9.45pm - 11pm - Fred Again…

The Hangar

11am - 12pm - Lopez

12.30pm - 2pm - Manda Moor

2pm - 3.30pm - East End Dubs

3.30pm - 5pm - Chris Stussy

5pm - 6.30pm - Pawsa

6.30pm - 8pm - Enzo Siragusa

8pm - 9.30pm - Joseph Capriati

9.30pm - 11pm - The Martinez Brothers

The Temple

11am - 12pm - Alex Mills

12pm - 1pm - Belters Only

1pm - 2.30pm - Ammara

2.30pm - 4pm - Lindsey Matthews

4pm - 5.30pm - Sosa

5.30pm - 7pm - Hanna Wants

7pm - 8pm - DJ EZ

8pm - 9.30pm - Gorgon City

9.30pm - 11pm - Sonny Fodera

For the remaining stages including Magic Sky in Association with BBC Radio 1 Dance, download the Parklife App from Google Play or the App Store

Sunday

The fun will continue at Heaton Park, Manchester on 11 June. You can expect performances from the following acts:

Parklife Stage

12pm - 1.55pm - Nicola Bear

2pm - 2.30pm - Flo

3pm - 3.30pm - Crystal Millz

4pm - 4.30pm - Confidence Man

5pm - 5.40pm - Becky Hill

6.10pm - 7.25pm - A NY State of Mind: Wu-Tang Clan + Nas

7.55pm - 8.35pm - Self Esteem

9.20pm - 10.55pm - The 1975

The Valley

12pm - 12.45pm - Krysko

12.45pm - 1.45pm - Luxe

1.45pm - 3pm - Chaos in the CBD

3pm - 4.15pm - Mella Dee

4.15pm - 5.30pm - The Blessed Madonna

5.30pm - 7.30pm - Jamie Jones

7.30pm - 9pm - Carl Cox: Hybrid Live

9.45pm - 11pm - The Prodigy

The Hangar

12pm - 1pm - James Organ

1pm - 2.20pm - Hannah Laing

2.20pm - 3.40pm - LF System

3.40pm - 5pm - Paul Woolford

5pm - 6.30pm - Ben Hemsley

6.30pm - 8pm - Vintage Culture

8pm - 9.30pm - Solardo

9.30pm - 11pm - Fisher

The Temple

12pm - 1pm - Aletha

1pm - 2.20pm - Eclair Fifi

2.20pm - 3.50pm - Saoirse

3.50pm - 5.10pm - Eliza Rose

5.10pm - 6.30pm - TSHA - DJ

6.30pm - 8pm - Honey Dijon

8pm - 9.30pm - Skin on Skin

9.30pm - 11pm - Mall Grab

