The Governors Ball music festival is returning to New York City this weekend.
Lizzo, Odesza and Kendrick Lamar are the headline acts for the event which is being held at Flushing Meadows–Corona Park in the borough of Queens. It is the first time it has taken place at this venue.
Despite the recent air quality issues experienced in New York due to smoke from wildfires in Canada shrouding the city, the festival is set to go ahead. In a post on social media the official wrote that “conditions are expected to be significantly improved”.
Governors Ball was first launched in 2011 and the 2023 edition will run from Friday, 9 June to Sunday, 11 June. It will features stars from across the pop, hip hop and rock world.
Who is performing at Governors Ball today?
The stage times have been confirmed for the first day of the New York music festival:
GovBallNYC stage
- 12.45pm - 1.15pm - KayCyy
- 1.45pm - 2.30pm - Saba
- 3.15pm - 4pm - Eladio Carrión
- 4.45pm - 5.45pm - Diplo
- 6.45pm - 7.45pm - Haim
- 8.45pm - Lizzo
GoPuff stage
- 12pm - 12.30pm - AWFBeat
- 1pm - 1.30pm - School of Rock Queens
- 2pm - 2.30pm - PJ Morton
- 3pm - 3.45pm - Michelle
- 4.15pm - 5pm - Tai Verdes
- 5.30pm - 6.15pm - Joey Bada$$
- 6.45pm - 7.15pm - Ice Spice
- 7.30pm - 8.15pm - Metro Boomin
- 8.45pm - Lil Uzi Vert
Bacardi Stage
- 12.15pm - 12.45pm - Matt Maltese
- 1.15pm - 1.45pm - Maxo Kream
- 2.30pm - 3.15pm - Alexander 23
- 4pm - 4.45pm - 070 Shake
- 5.45pm - 6.45pm - Remi Wolf
- 7.45pm - 8.45pm - Kim Petras
Who else is performing at Governors Ball 2023?
The festival will run until Sunday, 11 June and the rest of the lineup is as follows:
Saturday
GovBallNYC Stage
- 12pm - 12.30pm - The Amazons
- 1pm - 1.30pm - Lovejoy
- 2pm - 2.45pm - Suki Waterhouse
- 3.30pm - 4.15pm - Amber Mark
- 5pm - 6pm - Rina Sawayama
- 6.45pm - 7.30pm - Aespa
- 8.30pm - Odesza
GoPuff Stage
- 12.15pm - 12.45pm - Zolita
- 1.15pm - 1.45pm - Sarah Kinsley
- 2.30pm - 3.30pm - KennyHoopla
- 4pm - 5pm - Snail Mail
- 5.30pm - 6.30pm - Finneas
- 7pm - 8pm - Oliver Tree
- 8.30pm - Lil Baby
Bacardi Stage
- 12.30pm - 1pm - FlipTurn
- 1.30pm - 2pm - Evan Giia
- 2.45pm - 3.30pm - SYD
- 4.15pm - 5pm - Koffee
- 6pm - 6.45pm - Kenny Beats
- 7.30pm - 8.30pm - Lauv
Sunday
GovBallNYC Stage
- 12pm - 12.30pm - Haiku Hands
- 1pm - 1.30pm - Charlie Burg
- 2pm - 2.30pm - Phony Pol
- 3.15pm - 4pm - PinkPantheress
- 4.45pm - 5.30pm - Ari Lennox
- 6.30pm - 7.30pm - Giveon
- 8.40pm - Kendrick Lamar
GoPuff Stage
- 12pm - 12.30pm - PhatJazz
- 12.45pm - 1.15pm - School of Rock Brooklyn
- 1.45pm - 2.15pm - Cat Burns
- 2.45pm - 3.45pm - Black MIDI
- 4.15pm - 5pm - Central Cee
- 5.45pm - 6.45pm - Sofi Tukker
- 7.30pm - 8.30pm - Lil Nas X
Bacardi Stage
- 12.30pm - 1pm - Ella Jane
- 1.30pm - 2pm - Coast Contra
- 2.30pm - 3.15pm - Maude Latour
- 4pm - 4.45pm - Sabrina Claudio
- 5.30pm - 6.30pm - Pusha T
- 7.30pm - 8.30pm - Girl In Red
For more information visit Governors Ball’s website.