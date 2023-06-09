Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar and Odesza will headline the Governors Ball festival in New York in 2023

The Governors Ball music festival is returning to New York City this weekend.

Lizzo, Odesza and Kendrick Lamar are the headline acts for the event which is being held at Flushing Meadows–Corona Park in the borough of Queens. It is the first time it has taken place at this venue.

Despite the recent air quality issues experienced in New York due to smoke from wildfires in Canada shrouding the city, the festival is set to go ahead. In a post on social media the official wrote that “conditions are expected to be significantly improved”.

Governors Ball was first launched in 2011 and the 2023 edition will run from Friday, 9 June to Sunday, 11 June. It will features stars from across the pop, hip hop and rock world.

Who is performing at Governors Ball today?

The stage times have been confirmed for the first day of the New York music festival:

GovBallNYC stage

12.45pm - 1.15pm - KayCyy

1.45pm - 2.30pm - Saba

3.15pm - 4pm - Eladio Carrión

4.45pm - 5.45pm - Diplo

6.45pm - 7.45pm - Haim

8.45pm - Lizzo

GoPuff stage

12pm - 12.30pm - AWFBeat

1pm - 1.30pm - School of Rock Queens

2pm - 2.30pm - PJ Morton

3pm - 3.45pm - Michelle

4.15pm - 5pm - Tai Verdes

5.30pm - 6.15pm - Joey Bada$$

6.45pm - 7.15pm - Ice Spice

7.30pm - 8.15pm - Metro Boomin

8.45pm - Lil Uzi Vert

Bacardi Stage

12.15pm - 12.45pm - Matt Maltese

1.15pm - 1.45pm - Maxo Kream

2.30pm - 3.15pm - Alexander 23

4pm - 4.45pm - 070 Shake

5.45pm - 6.45pm - Remi Wolf

7.45pm - 8.45pm - Kim Petras

Who else is performing at Governors Ball 2023?

The festival will run until Sunday, 11 June and the rest of the lineup is as follows:

Saturday

GovBallNYC Stage

12pm - 12.30pm - The Amazons

1pm - 1.30pm - Lovejoy

2pm - 2.45pm - Suki Waterhouse

3.30pm - 4.15pm - Amber Mark

5pm - 6pm - Rina Sawayama

6.45pm - 7.30pm - Aespa

8.30pm - Odesza

GoPuff Stage

12.15pm - 12.45pm - Zolita

1.15pm - 1.45pm - Sarah Kinsley

2.30pm - 3.30pm - KennyHoopla

4pm - 5pm - Snail Mail

5.30pm - 6.30pm - Finneas

7pm - 8pm - Oliver Tree

8.30pm - Lil Baby

Bacardi Stage

12.30pm - 1pm - FlipTurn

1.30pm - 2pm - Evan Giia

2.45pm - 3.30pm - SYD

4.15pm - 5pm - Koffee

6pm - 6.45pm - Kenny Beats

7.30pm - 8.30pm - Lauv

Sunday

GovBallNYC Stage

12pm - 12.30pm - Haiku Hands

1pm - 1.30pm - Charlie Burg

2pm - 2.30pm - Phony Pol

3.15pm - 4pm - PinkPantheress

4.45pm - 5.30pm - Ari Lennox

6.30pm - 7.30pm - Giveon

8.40pm - Kendrick Lamar

GoPuff Stage

12pm - 12.30pm - PhatJazz

12.45pm - 1.15pm - School of Rock Brooklyn

1.45pm - 2.15pm - Cat Burns

2.45pm - 3.45pm - Black MIDI

4.15pm - 5pm - Central Cee

5.45pm - 6.45pm - Sofi Tukker

7.30pm - 8.30pm - Lil Nas X

Bacardi Stage

12.30pm - 1pm - Ella Jane

1.30pm - 2pm - Coast Contra

2.30pm - 3.15pm - Maude Latour

4pm - 4.45pm - Sabrina Claudio

5.30pm - 6.30pm - Pusha T

7.30pm - 8.30pm - Girl In Red