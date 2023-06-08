Governors Ball is due to take place in New York City this weekend

New York City has been hit by an air quality crisis as thick smoke from raging wildfires engufled the city.

Blazes were burning out-of-control in northern Quebec over the last 48 hours. It has resulted in the skies over the Big Apple - and other parts of the USA - turning orange.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The city is due to host the Governors Ball Music Festival over the weekend. But due to the air quality crisis caused by the wildfire smoke, it has left fans wondering if it will still go ahead as planned.

Governors Ball is held outdoors at Flushing Meadows–Corona Park in Queens, one of the city's five boroughs. Events have already been cancelled due to the conditions - including baseball matches.

Will Governors Ball be cancelled?

In a post on social media on Wednesday, 7 June, the festival's official account said: "We're closely monitoring the air quality with weather experts and are in close contact with city officials.

"As always, the health and safety of New Yorkers is our top priority. At this time, the festival is continuing as planned.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We are hopefull that conditions will improve in the comign days and are looking forward to a great weekend!"

Flushing Meadows–Corona Park

What events have been cancelled?

Jodie Comer was forced to halt a matinee performance of Broadway show Prima Facie after experiencing breathing difficulties brought on by poor air quality in NewYorkCity. Wednesday’s performance was stopped approximately 10 minutes in, with understudy Dani Arlington later set to step in.

Comer, 30, stars as Tessa in Suzie Miller’s one-woman play, and was recently nominated for a Tony Award for her performance, which is her Broadway debut. It comes after thick smoke from Canadian wildfires poured into the US east coast and Midwest on Wednesday, causing hazardous levels of pollution in New York.

US outlet Deadline reported, per an audience member who attended the Prima Facie matinee, that Comer was around three minutes into the performance before coughing and telling a stage manager she could not breathe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the show told the PA news agency: “Today’s matinee of Prima Facie was halted approximately 10 minutes into the performance after Jodie Comer had difficulty breathing due to the poor air quality in NewYorkCity because of smoke from the Canadian wildfires. The performance was set to start again from the top with understudy Dani Arlington going on for Ms Comer in the role of Tessa.”