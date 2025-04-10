Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s official - Pulp is back.

The English band, originating from Sheffield, formed back in 1978 but have not put out new music in more than two decades. In fact, it has been 24 years since the group’s last album, even though they have been touring in the meantime.

But now, Pulp has announced its comeback with a brand new album, titled More, along with a new single, Spike Island - which apparently has been written with festival crowds in mind.

The Britpop legends, led by Jarvis Cocker, sparked anticipation last year when they signed with Rough Trade and reunited for the first time since 2012. During their 2023 tour, they previewed several new tracks, including Farmer’s Market, Spike Island, You’ve Got To Have Love, and Background Noise.

Ahead of Oasis’ Edinburgh shows, Britpop icons Pulp will be putting on their own show in Scotland later this year. Set to play Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Saturday, June 7 lead singer Jarvis Cocker has been teasing fans that more news will be coming soon. | Getty Images

Over the summer, speculation grew after Cocker was seen in Walthamstow, London, holding a Rough Trade tote bag and waving to the camera. Reports soon followed that the band was back in the studio.

Now it has been confirmed - More will be released on Friday, June 6. The album was recorded and mixed at Orbb Studio in Walthamstow E17, with James Ford handling production.

It also marks the group’s first release since the death of bassist Steve Mackey in 2023. The band is dedicating the record to his memory.