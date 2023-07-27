Manchester's O2 Victoria Warehouse will host the festival

Radar Festival returns this weekend and promises yet another huge weekend of music.

The event, which takes place at O2 Victoria Warehouse in Manchester, was named best new festival at UK Festival Awards 2022. But what can you expect?

Here's all you need to know:

What is the lineup for Radar Festival?

The lineup at O2 Victoria Warehouse has been confirmed for 2023 edition of the festival. It is as follows:

Friday, 28 July

Stage one

Sleep Token

Haken

God Is An Astronaut

Unprocessed

AA Williams

Exploring Birdsong

Playgrounded

Stage Two

Monuments

Aviva

Owane & Jack Gardiner

Floya

Hypno5e

Forager

Shattered Skies (final show)

Sleep Token at Takedown Festival, Portsmouth Guildhall, April 8, 2023. Picture by Chris Meany

Saturday, 29 July

Stage one

Igorrr

Perturbator

thornhill

Pupil Slicer

Allt

Harbringer

Modern Error

Stage Two

Heart of a Coward

Dream State

Wheel

Profiler

Tiberius

Graywave

Crushed by Waves

Sunday, 30 July

Stage One

Periphery

Volumes

Ten56

Caligula's House

Long Distance Calling

I Built The Sky

Where Oceans Burn

Stage Two

Loathe

Resolve

Ghost Iris

The Callous Daoboys

Lake Malice

Forlorn

Deadspeaker

Who are the headliners?

Sleep Token, Igorrr and Periphery will headline the main stage at Radar Festival on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Which masterclasses are available?

The following masterclasses are taking place at throughout the weekend and include:

Manuel Gardner Fernandes (unproccessed)

Olly Steele (creative masterclass)

Periphery (full band Q&A)

John Brown & Mike Malyan (Monuments)

Musicians Union (We are the Mu)

Volumes (artist Q&A)

Can you get tickets?

