Radar Festival 2023: Manchester lineup on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, headliners and how to get tickets

Manchester's O2 Victoria Warehouse will host the festival

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
2 hours ago

Radar Festival returns this weekend and promises yet another huge weekend of music.

The event, which takes place at O2 Victoria Warehouse in Manchester, was named best new festival at UK Festival Awards 2022. But what can you expect?

Here's all you need to know:

What is the lineup for Radar Festival?

The lineup at O2 Victoria Warehouse has been confirmed for 2023 edition of the festival. It is as follows:

Friday, 28 July

Stage one

  • Sleep Token
  • Haken
  • God Is An Astronaut
  • Unprocessed
  • AA Williams
  • Exploring Birdsong
  • Playgrounded

Stage Two

  • Monuments
  • Aviva
  • Owane & Jack Gardiner
  • Floya
  • Hypno5e
  • Forager
  • Shattered Skies (final show)

Sleep Token at Takedown Festival, Portsmouth Guildhall, April 8, 2023. Picture by Chris MeanySleep Token at Takedown Festival, Portsmouth Guildhall, April 8, 2023. Picture by Chris Meany
Sleep Token at Takedown Festival, Portsmouth Guildhall, April 8, 2023. Picture by Chris Meany

Saturday, 29 July

Stage one

  • Igorrr
  • Perturbator
  • thornhill
  • Pupil Slicer
  • Allt
  • Harbringer
  • Modern Error

Stage Two

  • Heart of a Coward
  • Dream State
  • Wheel
  • Profiler
  • Tiberius
  • Graywave
  • Crushed by Waves

Sunday, 30 July

Stage One

  • Periphery
  • Volumes
  • Ten56
  • Caligula's House
  • Long Distance Calling
  • I Built The Sky
  • Where Oceans Burn

Stage Two

  • Loathe
  • Resolve
  • Ghost Iris
  • The Callous Daoboys
  • Lake Malice
  • Forlorn
  • Deadspeaker

Who are the headliners?

Sleep Token, Igorrr and Periphery will headline the main stage at Radar Festival on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Which masterclasses are available?

The following masterclasses are taking place at throughout the weekend and include:

  • Manuel Gardner Fernandes (unproccessed)
  • Olly Steele (creative masterclass)
  • Periphery (full band Q&A)
  • John Brown & Mike Malyan (Monuments)
  • Musicians Union (We are the Mu)
  • Volumes (artist Q&A)

Can you get tickets?

Full weekend tickets are still available from Eventim and cost £133.75 per person. Ticketmaster is selling single day tickets for each of Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Prices start at £64.50 each - but resale tickets are available for difference prices.

