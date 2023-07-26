Telling news your way
What are the stage times and lineup for Kendal Calling 2023? Set times for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The lineup and stage times have been confirmed for Kendal Calling

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
3 minutes ago

Kendal Calling is promising another stacked lineup this year.

The festival, which takes place in picturesque Lake District, will run from Thursday (27 July) to Sunday (30 July). Fans hoping to get hands on tickets have been issued with a warning.

Kasabian, Royal Blood, Nile Chic and Blossoms will headline Kendal Calling this weekend. But who else will perform and what are the set times?

Here's all you need to know:

What are the stage times and lineup for Kendal Calling in 2023?

Kendal Calling is held at Lowther Deer Park Kendal, England. (Getty Images)Kendal Calling is held at Lowther Deer Park Kendal, England. (Getty Images)
Kendal Calling is held at Lowther Deer Park Kendal, England. (Getty Images)

Thursday, 27 July

Nile Rodgers & The Chic will headline the lineup for Thursday and will appear alongside the likes of Scouting for Girls and many more.

Friday, 28 July

The lineup for the first full day of the festival is as follows, according to Clashfinder.

Main Stage

  • 12pm - 12.40pm - Ellie Dixon
  • 1.20pm - 1.50pm - Etta Marcus
  • 2.45pm - 3.15pm - The Murder Capital
  • 4pm - 4.45pm - We Are Scientists
  • 5.15pm - 6pm - Mel C
  • 6.30pm - 7.30pm - Example
  • 8pm - 9pm - Lathurns
  • 9.30pm - 11pm - Kasabian

Parklands

  • 12pm - 12.30pm - Jimmy the Gent
  • 12.45pm - 1.45pm - Dick and Dom
  • 1.55pm - 2.55pm - Bandaoke
  • 3.15pm - 4.15pm - Jackmates' Happy Hour
  • 4.40pm - 5.20pm - Rhythms of the 90's
  • 5.45pm - 6.30pm - Arxx
  • 7pm - 8pm - Lovers
  • 8.30pm - 9.30pm - Annie Mac

Calling Out

  • 12pm - 12.30pm - Bedroom High Club
  • 1pm - 1.30pm - Calum Bowie
  • 2pm - 2.30pm - Vacant Weekend
  • 3pm - 3.30pm - Lime Garden
  • 4pm - 4.30pm - Somebody's Child
  • 5pm - 5.30pm - Corella
  • 6pm - 6.45pm - Chincilla
  • 7.15pm - 8pm - Spector
  • 8.35pm - 9.15pm - Matilda Mann
  • 9.45pm - 10.45pm - Wunderhorse

Woodlands

  • 4pm - 4.40pm - FFSYTHO
  • 5pm - 5.30pm - Tungz
  • 6pm - 6.45pm - Swim School
  • 7.15pm - 8pm - Rianne Downey
  • 8.30pm - 9.15pm - Courting
  • 9.45pm - 10.45pm - Sad Night Dynamite

Saturday, 27 July

Main Stage

  • 12pm - 12.30pm - Daytime TV
  • 1pm - 2pm - Happy Mondays
  • 2.30pm - 3.15pm - Cassia
  • 3.45pm - 4.30pm - Lottery Winners
  • 4.55pm - 5.45pm - KT Tunstall
  • 6.15pm - 7.15pm - Confidence Man
  • 7.45pm - 8.45pm - Rick Astley
  • 9.30pm - 11pm - Blossoms

Parklands

  • 11.45am - 12.30pm - TV Bangers
  • 1pm - 2pm - Bandoake
  • 2.30pm - 3.15pm - Bez - DJ set
  • 3.40pm - 4.20pm - Riding the Low
  • 4.45pm - 5.30pm - The Mary Wallopers
  • 6pm - 6.45pm - Tim Burgess
  • 7.15pm - 8pm - Kiefer Sutherland
  • 8.30pm - 9.45pm - Frank Turner

Calling Out

  • 12pm - 12.30pm - Rosie Charles
  • 1pm - 1.30pm - Crystal Tides
  • 2pm - 2.30pm - Overpass
  • 3pm - 3.35pm - Chappaqua Wrestling
  • 4pm - 4.40pm - Deadletter
  • 5pm - 5.40pm - Phoebe Green
  • 6pm - 6.45pm - Will Joseph Cook
  • 7.15pm - 8pm - Connie Constance
  • 8.30pm - 9.15pm - Rachel Chinouriri
  • 9.45pm - 10.45pm - Circa Waves

Woodlands

  • 5.45pm - 6.30pm - October Draft
  • 7.15pm - 8pm - Tide Lines
  • 8.30pm - 9.15pm - Ellie Ingram
  • 9.45pm - 10.45pm - Newton Faulkner

Sunday, 30 July

Main Stage

  • 12pm - 1pm - Lancashire Hotpots
  • 1.30pm - 2.15pm - Vistas
  • 2.45pm - 3.25pm - Professor Green
  • 3.55pm - 4.40pm - Natalie Imbruglia
  • 5.20pm - 6pm - Reverand and the Makers
  • 6.30pm - 7.15pm - The Amazons
  • 7.45pm - 8.45pm - Kaiser Chiefs
  • 9.30pm - 11pm - Royal Blood

Parklands

