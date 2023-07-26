The lineup and stage times have been confirmed for Kendal Calling

Kendal Calling is promising another stacked lineup this year.

The festival, which takes place in picturesque Lake District, will run from Thursday (27 July) to Sunday (30 July). Fans hoping to get hands on tickets have been issued with a warning.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kasabian, Royal Blood, Nile Chic and Blossoms will headline Kendal Calling this weekend. But who else will perform and what are the set times?

Here's all you need to know:

What are the stage times and lineup for Kendal Calling in 2023?

Kendal Calling is held at Lowther Deer Park Kendal, England. (Getty Images)

Thursday, 27 July

Nile Rodgers & The Chic will headline the lineup for Thursday and will appear alongside the likes of Scouting for Girls and many more.

Friday, 28 July

The lineup for the first full day of the festival is as follows, according to Clashfinder.

Main Stage

12pm - 12.40pm - Ellie Dixon

1.20pm - 1.50pm - Etta Marcus

2.45pm - 3.15pm - The Murder Capital

4pm - 4.45pm - We Are Scientists

5.15pm - 6pm - Mel C

6.30pm - 7.30pm - Example

8pm - 9pm - Lathurns

9.30pm - 11pm - Kasabian

Parklands

12pm - 12.30pm - Jimmy the Gent

12.45pm - 1.45pm - Dick and Dom

1.55pm - 2.55pm - Bandaoke

3.15pm - 4.15pm - Jackmates' Happy Hour

4.40pm - 5.20pm - Rhythms of the 90's

5.45pm - 6.30pm - Arxx

7pm - 8pm - Lovers

8.30pm - 9.30pm - Annie Mac

Calling Out

12pm - 12.30pm - Bedroom High Club

1pm - 1.30pm - Calum Bowie

2pm - 2.30pm - Vacant Weekend

3pm - 3.30pm - Lime Garden

4pm - 4.30pm - Somebody's Child

5pm - 5.30pm - Corella

6pm - 6.45pm - Chincilla

7.15pm - 8pm - Spector

8.35pm - 9.15pm - Matilda Mann

9.45pm - 10.45pm - Wunderhorse

Woodlands

4pm - 4.40pm - FFSYTHO

5pm - 5.30pm - Tungz

6pm - 6.45pm - Swim School

7.15pm - 8pm - Rianne Downey

8.30pm - 9.15pm - Courting

9.45pm - 10.45pm - Sad Night Dynamite

Saturday, 27 July

Main Stage

12pm - 12.30pm - Daytime TV

1pm - 2pm - Happy Mondays

2.30pm - 3.15pm - Cassia

3.45pm - 4.30pm - Lottery Winners

4.55pm - 5.45pm - KT Tunstall

6.15pm - 7.15pm - Confidence Man

7.45pm - 8.45pm - Rick Astley

9.30pm - 11pm - Blossoms

Parklands

11.45am - 12.30pm - TV Bangers

1pm - 2pm - Bandoake

2.30pm - 3.15pm - Bez - DJ set

3.40pm - 4.20pm - Riding the Low

4.45pm - 5.30pm - The Mary Wallopers

6pm - 6.45pm - Tim Burgess

7.15pm - 8pm - Kiefer Sutherland

8.30pm - 9.45pm - Frank Turner

Calling Out

12pm - 12.30pm - Rosie Charles

1pm - 1.30pm - Crystal Tides

2pm - 2.30pm - Overpass

3pm - 3.35pm - Chappaqua Wrestling

4pm - 4.40pm - Deadletter

5pm - 5.40pm - Phoebe Green

6pm - 6.45pm - Will Joseph Cook

7.15pm - 8pm - Connie Constance

8.30pm - 9.15pm - Rachel Chinouriri

9.45pm - 10.45pm - Circa Waves

Woodlands

5.45pm - 6.30pm - October Draft

7.15pm - 8pm - Tide Lines

8.30pm - 9.15pm - Ellie Ingram

9.45pm - 10.45pm - Newton Faulkner

Sunday, 30 July

Main Stage

12pm - 1pm - Lancashire Hotpots

1.30pm - 2.15pm - Vistas

2.45pm - 3.25pm - Professor Green

3.55pm - 4.40pm - Natalie Imbruglia

5.20pm - 6pm - Reverand and the Makers

6.30pm - 7.15pm - The Amazons

7.45pm - 8.45pm - Kaiser Chiefs

9.30pm - 11pm - Royal Blood