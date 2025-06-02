Radio 2 in the Park, the BBC’s flagship live music festival, will take place in Hylands Park in Chelmsford, Essex.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The announcement was made on The Scott Mills Breakfast Show, with Scott speaking to Radio 2 presenter, Ellie Taylor, who is from Essex. She was live on air at Hylands House within Hylands Park to reveal the location to listeners.

Rylan – who Scott unofficially crowned "The Earl of Essex" during the show - also joined Ellie in the park to celebrate the festival taking place in his home county. The station will broadcast live from Hylands Park throughout the weekend in September, and all the action will be broadcast on Radio 2, BBC Sounds and iPlayer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most of Radio 2’s presenters will decamp to the city for the weekend and, back by popular demand and following its debut at Radio 2 in the Park in Preston last year, there will be a Friday night DJ party to kick things off ahead of a weekend packed with stellar live performances. Helen Thomas, Head of Radio 2 says: "Radio 2 in the Park is our biggest party of the year, and we’re delighted to be bringing a three-day music extravaganza to Chelmsford!

“We’ve been busy booking some of the world’s most loved artists to perform to thousands of revellers in Hylands Park, as well as to millions of listeners and viewers at home or on the move. We can’t wait to bring our family of Radio 2 presenters to Essex."

The artist line-up will be revealed in The Scott Mills Breakfast Show tomorrow (Tuesday 3 June, 6.30-9.30am) and tickets will go on sale on Wednesday 4 June at 8.30am - further details are available at bbc.co.uk/radio2inthepark.