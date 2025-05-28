Following a record breaking year that saw over 2,000 festivalgoers dancing lakeside, Rock The Lakes 2025 is set to be bigger than ever, with an epic line up of live performances.

Headlining the festival are none other than two of the UK’s best loved TV stars and DJs Woody Cook and Roman Kemp who will be performing on the Friday and Saturday night respectively. The three day festival will end on a high via the mighty ‘ABBA Revival’ on Sunday afternoon.

A full festival schedule can be found on the Away Resorts website. Whether guests are rocking out with their little ones, belting out festival anthems with mates or just soaking in the summer festival vibes, Rock The Lakes is designed to bring the best of live music and outdoor adventure together in one unforgettable weekend.

The festival will take place from 6 to 8 June at Tattershall Lakes Country Park in Lincolnshire. There will be live music performances, DJ sets from acts including DJ Misschief, Cool As Vegas, Jamie Lee Harrison and Kaiser Monkey Killers, as well as family friendly activities.

Melody Munday, Head of Entertainment for Away Resorts, said: “We’re beyond excited to welcome festival goers back to Tattershall Lakes for Rock The Lakes 2025, which is going to be bigger than ever. With household names like Roman Kemp and Woody Cook headlining, plus a packed weekend of music, entertainment and outdoor fun, this year’s event promises to be our biggest and best year. Whether you’re dancing lakeside or unwinding with your family, it’s all about making memories in a beautiful setting.”

Festival packages are available with prices starting at £158 per night for a three night stay in a six person pet friendly holiday home. Guests can choose from a variety of accommodation options to suit their preferences and group sizes.