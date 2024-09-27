Rapper K’naan charged with 2010 sexual assault in Quebec City
A charge sheet filed at the courthouse in Quebec City on Thursday says the rapper, whose given name is Keinan Abdi Warsame, is charged with one count of sexual assault from July 2010.
The arrest warrant alleges the assault took place between July 16 and July 17 2010, dates that coincide with the musician’s appearance at Quebec City’s popular Festival d’ete de Quebec.
The case was before the court, but the accused was not present. His lawyers were not immediately available for comment.
The complainant, whose identity is protected, was 29 at the time of the alleged assault.
