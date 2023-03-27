Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy and Yeri will be making their way to the UK as part of Red Velvet’s upcoming world tour

Today is a good day for K-pop fans in the UK - girl group Red Velvet have announced that they will be coming to London as part of their upcoming R to V world tour. One of the most popular K-pop groups in the world, the 2023 world tour marks the award winning South Korean band’s first concert tour in three years, following their La Rouge tour from 2019 to 2020.

This is everything you need to know.

Who are Red Velvet?

Red Velvet is a South Korean girl group which was formed by SM Entertainment in 2014, with their single Happiness. The group was originally made up of four singers - Irene, Seulgi, Wendy and Joy, with the fifth member, Yeri, joining in 2015.

The group released their first studio album, called The Red, on 9 September 2015, which garnered both critical and commercial success, debuting at number one on the Billboard World Albums Chart and the Gaon Digital Chart in South Korea. The lead single from the album, Dumb Dumb, peaked at number three on the Billboard World Digital Songs chart, with the music video marking the only non-English language entry in Rolling Stone’s 2015 list of that year’s 10 best music videos.

South Korean girl group Red Velvet attend the Seoul Music Awards on January 15, 2019 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Since then, Red Velvet have gone on to release another Korean album, called Perfect Velvet, in 2017, and their first Japanese album, Bloom, in 2022.

Over the years, Red Velvet have collected a huge number of awards for their music, including Asia Artist Awards Song of the Year for Umpah Umpah in 2019, Asian Pop Music Awards Outstanding Group of the year in 2020, Circle Chart Music Awards Song of the Year for Power Up in 2018 and Psycho in 2020, and Golden Disc Awards Rookie Award in 2015, to name just a few.

In 2018, Red Velvet also received a commendation, awarded at the Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards, hosted by the South Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. The award is given as a recognition of an individuals or groups contribution to popular culture in South Korea and abroad.

Where and when are they touring?

This is the full list of Red Velvet’s R to V world tour - as it stands, specific venues for some locations have not yet been announced:

April

1 and 2, Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome

21, Singapore

South Korean girl group Red Velvet perform at the 11th Gaon Chart Music Awards in Seoul on January 27, 2022. (Photo by JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images)

May

3 and 4, Yokohama, Japan, Pia Arena MM

7, Manila, Philippines

13 and 14, Bangkok, Thailand

20, Jakarta, Indonesia

24, Paris, France

27, Berlin, Germany

30, Amsterdam, Netherlands

June

1, Barcelona, Spain, Parc del Fòrum (as part of Primavera Sound Festival 2023)

6 London, UK

8, Madrid, Spain, Ciudad del Rock (as part of Primavera Sound Festival 2023)

Are tickets on sale?

Currently, the only tickets that Red Velvet fans can get their hands on is for the Primavera Sound Festival 2023, where the group are performing on 1 June in Barcelona and 8 June in Madrid.

While you can buy tickets for the full festival, which runs from 1 to 4 June in Barcelona and 8 to 10 June in Madrid, you can also just get day tickets if you’re only really interested in seeing Red Velvet performing on their specific dates. Day tickets start at €125 (£109.85) plus fees, and you can buy tickets via the Primavera Sound website .