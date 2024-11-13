Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

According to his daughter Leslie Haynes-Gilmore, jazz drumming legend Roy Haynes passed away at the age of 99 after a brief illness.

Roy Haynes was born to Gustavus and Edna Haynes on March 13, 1925 and was the third of four children. He was introduced to music and specifically jazz thanks to one of his older brothers Douglas, who was a trumpet player.

Roy Haynes made his professional debut in the 1940s when he was still a teenager and played in a variety of swing bands. According to the Los Angeles Times, “By the late ’40s, he had become a member of the group of arriving new young players associated with bebop. In a remarkable string of gigs, he successively played with Lester Young, Bud Powell, Miles Davis, Charlie Parker, Sarah Vaughan and Thelonious Monk. In the ’50s, he was with George Shearing, Stan Getz, Kenny Burrell and Lambert, Hendricks & Ross. From 1961 to 1965, he filled in as Elvin Jones’ substitute in the John Coltrane Quartet.”

Jazz drumming legend Roy Haynes has died at 99 | National Jazz Archive/Heritage I

In an interview once with Jazz Weekly, when asked “A drummer once told me that the drums choose you,” Roy Haynes replied: “Yeah, I agree but you must have heard somebody say that that was much older because it’s different these days. Kids think they can play or just want to learn how to play and before you know it, they are professional. They got a record contract already. That is not necessarily just on drums, but on a lot of instruments. So it is different these days than it was a long time ago. A lot of the drummers that were around when I started, they were just natural players, seemingly to me, including people like Buddy Rich, Jo Jones, Shadow Wilson. I don’t want to just name a few. I don’t want to name a hundred neither.”

Throughout his career, Roy Haynes received many awards, he won two grammys and was given a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Jazz Foundation of America in 2019. He also was given a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Grammys.

Billboard also reported that “Haynes’ other awards included the Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres from the French government in 1996, and honorary doctorates from both the Berklee College of Music and the New England Conservatory. In 2004, DownBeat magazine inducted him into their Hall of Fame, having been named in their readers and critics polls on 14 occasions.”