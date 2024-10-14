Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sir Cliff Richard has announced a new UK tour set to get on the road next year.

The veteran singer, 84, will take the ‘Can’t Stop Me Now’ tour across the country for his only UK shows of 2025. Organisers have described it as a “rare chance to witness one of Britain’s most celebrated performers in a live setting”.

Cliff is set to visit venues in Cardiff, Birmingham, Brighton, Bournemouth, as well as two night’s at London’s famous Royal Albert Hall. The full 2025 tour dates are:

November 25th - Utilita Arena, Cardiff

December 2nd - Symphony Hall, Birmingham

December 4th - Brighton Centre, Brighton

December 6th - BIC, Bournemouth

December 8th - Royal Albert Hall, London

December 9 - Royal Albert Hall, London

How to get tickets for Sir Cliff Richard’s 2025 UK tour

Tickets will be on general sale from 10am on Friday, October 18 via LiveNation.co.uk and Ticketmaster.co.uk.

A pre-sale will take place for fans wanting to snap up tickets early from 9am on Wednesday, October 16. To take part in the pre-sale, you will need to register with LiveNation by clicking here.