Sir Cliff Richard announces 'Can't Stop Me Now' UK tour for 2025 - dates and ticket information

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick

Digital Journalist

14th Oct 2024, 11:07am
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Sir Cliff Richard has announced a new UK tour set to get on the road next year.

The veteran singer, 84, will take the ‘Can’t Stop Me Now’ tour across the country for his only UK shows of 2025. Organisers have described it as a “rare chance to witness one of Britain’s most celebrated performers in a live setting”.

Cliff is set to visit venues in Cardiff, Birmingham, Brighton, Bournemouth, as well as two night’s at London’s famous Royal Albert Hall. The full 2025 tour dates are:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
  • November 25th - Utilita Arena, Cardiff
  • December 2nd - Symphony Hall, Birmingham
  • December 4th - Brighton Centre, Brighton
  • December 6th - BIC, Bournemouth
  • December 8th - Royal Albert Hall, London
  • December 9 - Royal Albert Hall, London
Sir Cliff Richard has announced his only UK tour dates for 2025.Sir Cliff Richard has announced his only UK tour dates for 2025.
Sir Cliff Richard has announced his only UK tour dates for 2025. | Getty Images

How to get tickets for Sir Cliff Richard’s 2025 UK tour

Tickets will be on general sale from 10am on Friday, October 18 via LiveNation.co.uk and Ticketmaster.co.uk.

A pre-sale will take place for fans wanting to snap up tickets early from 9am on Wednesday, October 16. To take part in the pre-sale, you will need to register with LiveNation by clicking here.

Related topics:Cliff RichardTicketsLive Music

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice