Sir Cliff Richard announces 'Can't Stop Me Now' UK tour for 2025 - dates and ticket information
The veteran singer, 84, will take the ‘Can’t Stop Me Now’ tour across the country for his only UK shows of 2025. Organisers have described it as a “rare chance to witness one of Britain’s most celebrated performers in a live setting”.
Cliff is set to visit venues in Cardiff, Birmingham, Brighton, Bournemouth, as well as two night’s at London’s famous Royal Albert Hall. The full 2025 tour dates are:
- November 25th - Utilita Arena, Cardiff
- December 2nd - Symphony Hall, Birmingham
- December 4th - Brighton Centre, Brighton
- December 6th - BIC, Bournemouth
- December 8th - Royal Albert Hall, London
- December 9 - Royal Albert Hall, London
How to get tickets for Sir Cliff Richard’s 2025 UK tour
Tickets will be on general sale from 10am on Friday, October 18 via LiveNation.co.uk and Ticketmaster.co.uk.
A pre-sale will take place for fans wanting to snap up tickets early from 9am on Wednesday, October 16. To take part in the pre-sale, you will need to register with LiveNation by clicking here.
