Sleaford Mods will come to Bristol's O2 Academy and Alexandra Palace in London

The door times for Sleaford Mods shows in Bristol and London this week have been confirmed. It follows a recent run of concerts across the UK and Ireland in November.

The rockers have two dates remaining on the UK & Eire Tour. It includes a stop at Alexandra Palace in London on Saturday, 2 December.

Fans have been treated to a career-spanning set from the group. Ticketmaster has warned that availability is "limited" for tickets.

But if you have managed to bag tickets, here's all you need to know:

What are the door times for Sleaford Mods?

The band have two shows left starting with the gig at O2 Academy in Bristol on Thursday, 30 November. Doors will open at 7pm and two support acts will perform first.

For fans heading to Alexandra Palace in London on Saturday, the doors will open at 6.30pm the venue has confirmed. Sleaford Mods will have support from John Grant, Big Special, Stewart Lee, Hot Chip DJ for the show.

The venue has also advised that due to strike action there will be no trains to or from Alexandra Palace after 6.18pm on 2 December. Make sure to plan ahead.

How long is a Sleaford Mods show?