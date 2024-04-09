Sparks album “No.1 In Heaven” to be re-issued alongside Noël on vinyl for Record Store Day 2024
Record Store Day 2024 takes place April 20 2024 and alongside a host of special vinyl releases and reissues, celebrated American duo Sparks will see their album “No. 1 in Heaven” earn a re-issue on the ever-popular format.
The release, through Lil’ Beethoven Records (the band’s record label), will also be accompanied by a work produced by the duo that has long been considered a “lost gem” - “Is There More To Life Than Dancing?” by Noël, which alongside “No. 1 In Heaven” also celebrates it’s 45th anniversary this year.
Released in 1979 by Virgin in the United Kingdom and licensed to Elektra for the United States, “No. 1 In Heaven” was the eighth studio album by Ron and Russell of Sparks, and has the distinguished honour of being produced by electronic pioneer Giorgio Moroder.
The work saw the band move from their rock influence of earlier albums into the eclectic, synth-wave group that has become beloved to UK audiences and even influenced the recording of Joy Division’s iconic single, “Love Will Tear Us Apart.”
“No.1 In Heaven” would go on to provide Sparks with their biggest hits since the Island years: the near title song “The Number One Song In Heaven” went top 20 and the catchy “Beat The Clock” went top 10. Their third single “Tryouts For The Human Race” proved Sparks were a band who were never short of ideas - and they’re still not - proving that fact time and time again over 26 albums and six incredible decades.
Their subsequent rise once again in the music scene also led the band to work with their first “discovery”: a singer they saw perform at the Troubador by the name Noël. With the brothers helming production duties for Noël’s album “Is There More To Life Than Dancing?” the album was previously available as a picture disc, has become something of a holy grail for Sparks fans.
When is Sparks “No. 1 In Heaven” and Noël’s Is There More To Life Than Dancing” released on vinyl?
Vinyl copies of both “No. 1 In Heaven” and “Is There More To Life Than Dancing” are released on Record Store Day (April 20 2024), with CD versions of both albums set for worldwide release on May 17 2024.
