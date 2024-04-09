Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The release, through Lil’ Beethoven Records (the band’s record label), will also be accompanied by a work produced by the duo that has long been considered a “lost gem” - “Is There More To Life Than Dancing?” by Noël, which alongside “No. 1 In Heaven” also celebrates it’s 45th anniversary this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Released in 1979 by Virgin in the United Kingdom and licensed to Elektra for the United States, “No. 1 In Heaven” was the eighth studio album by Ron and Russell of Sparks, and has the distinguished honour of being produced by electronic pioneer Giorgio Moroder.

The work saw the band move from their rock influence of earlier albums into the eclectic, synth-wave group that has become beloved to UK audiences and even influenced the recording of Joy Division’s iconic single, “Love Will Tear Us Apart.”

“No.1 In Heaven” would go on to provide Sparks with their biggest hits since the Island years: the near title song “The Number One Song In Heaven” went top 20 and the catchy “Beat The Clock” went top 10. Their third single “Tryouts For The Human Race” proved Sparks were a band who were never short of ideas - and they’re still not - proving that fact time and time again over 26 albums and six incredible decades.

Their subsequent rise once again in the music scene also led the band to work with their first “discovery”: a singer they saw perform at the Troubador by the name Noël. With the brothers helming production duties for Noël’s album “Is There More To Life Than Dancing?” the album was previously available as a picture disc, has become something of a holy grail for Sparks fans.

When is Sparks “No. 1 In Heaven” and Noël’s Is There More To Life Than Dancing” released on vinyl?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad