Spotify Wrapped 2024: Music streaming service confirms feature launch and lists top UK and global artists, songs and albums
Today (December 4) 2024 Spotify Wrapped debuts its annual campaign and personalised user experience – celebrating the fans, artists, and creators who made this year the record-breaking, culture-making, fandom-shaking year that it was.
The feature shows users how their taste in music has evolved throughout the year by delivering their Wrapped results via a new personalised podcast experience, but as an overall picture what have Spotify users across the UK and the world been loving this year?
Keep reading to find out all you need to know.
UK Most-Streamed Artists 2024:
- Taylor Swift
- Drake
- Kanye West
- Billie Eilish
- The Weeknd
- Eminem
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Rihanna
- Travis Scott
- Noah Kahan
UK Most-Streamed Songs 2024:
- “Stick Season” by Noah Kahan
- “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter
- “Beautiful Things” by Benson Boone
- “Too Sweet” by Hozier
- “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims
- “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” by Billie Eilish
- “Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan
- “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” by Shaboozey
- “Please Please Please” by Sabrina Carpenter
- “Austin (Boots Stop Workin’)” by Dasha
UK Most-Streamed Albums 2024:
- THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT: THE ANTHOLOGY by Taylor Swift
- Short n’ Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter
- Stick Season by Noah Kahan
- HIT ME HARD AND SOFT by Billie Eilish
- 1989 (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift
- Fireworks & Rollerblades by Benson Boone
- The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess by Chappell Roan
- GUTS by Olivia Rodrigo
- Lover by Taylor Swift
- eternal sunshine by Ariana Grande
Most-Streamed Artists Globally 2024:
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
- Bad Bunny
- Drake
- Billie Eilish
- Travis Scott
- Peso Pluma
- Kanye West
- Ariana Grande
- Feid
Most-Streamed Songs Globally 2024:
- “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter
- “Beautiful Things” by Benson Boone
- “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” by Billie Eilish
- “Gata Only” by FloyyMenor, Cris Mj
- “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims
- “End of Beginning” by Djo
- “Too Sweet” by Hozier
- “One Of The Girls with JENNIE, Lily Rose Depp)” by The Weeknd
- “Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift
- “Die With A Smile” by Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga
Most-Streamed Albums Globally 2024:
- THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT: THE ANTHOLOGY by Taylor Swift
- HIT ME HARD AND SOFT by Billie Eilish
- Short n’ Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter
- MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO by Karol G
- eternal sunshine by Ariana Grande
- 1989 (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift
- SOS by SZA
- Lover by Taylor Swift
- Fireworks & Rollerblades by Benson Boone
- Starboy by The Weeknd
Most Viral Songs Globally 2024:
- “Die With A Smile” by Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga
- “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” by Billie Eilish
- “Beautiful Things” by Benson Boone
- “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims
- “Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan
- “Too Sweet” by Hozier
- “we can't be friends (wait for your love)” by Ariana Grande
- “End of Beginning” by Djo
- “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter
- “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar