Spotify has confirmed that the 2024 Spotify Wrapped has now launched - and has also revealed the top streamed artists and songs across the UK and globally.

Today (December 4) 2024 Spotify Wrapped debuts its annual campaign and personalised user experience – celebrating the fans, artists, and creators who made this year the record-breaking, culture-making, fandom-shaking year that it was.

The feature shows users how their taste in music has evolved throughout the year by delivering their Wrapped results via a new personalised podcast experience, but as an overall picture what have Spotify users across the UK and the world been loving this year?

UK Most-Streamed Artists 2024:

Taylor Swift

Drake

Kanye West

Billie Eilish

The Weeknd

Eminem

Sabrina Carpenter

Rihanna

Travis Scott

Noah Kahan

UK Most-Streamed Songs 2024:

“Stick Season” by Noah Kahan

“Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter

“Beautiful Things” by Benson Boone

“Too Sweet” by Hozier

“Lose Control” by Teddy Swims

“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” by Billie Eilish

“Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” by Shaboozey

“Please Please Please” by Sabrina Carpenter

“Austin (Boots Stop Workin’)” by Dasha

UK Most-Streamed Albums 2024:

THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT: THE ANTHOLOGY by Taylor Swift

Short n’ Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter

Stick Season by Noah Kahan

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT by Billie Eilish

1989 (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift

Fireworks & Rollerblades by Benson Boone

The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess by Chappell Roan

GUTS by Olivia Rodrigo

Lover by Taylor Swift

eternal sunshine by Ariana Grande

Most-Streamed Artists Globally 2024:

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Bad Bunny

Drake

Billie Eilish

Travis Scott

Peso Pluma

Kanye West

Ariana Grande

Feid

Most-Streamed Songs Globally 2024:

“Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter

“Beautiful Things” by Benson Boone

“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” by Billie Eilish

“Gata Only” by FloyyMenor, Cris Mj

“Lose Control” by Teddy Swims

“End of Beginning” by Djo

“Too Sweet” by Hozier

“One Of The Girls with JENNIE, Lily Rose Depp)” by The Weeknd

“Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift

“Die With A Smile” by Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga

Most-Streamed Albums Globally 2024:

THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT: THE ANTHOLOGY by Taylor Swift

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT by Billie Eilish

Short n’ Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter

MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO by Karol G

eternal sunshine by Ariana Grande

1989 (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift

SOS by SZA

Lover by Taylor Swift

Fireworks & Rollerblades by Benson Boone

Starboy by The Weeknd

Most Viral Songs Globally 2024:

“Die With A Smile” by Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga

“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” by Billie Eilish

“Beautiful Things” by Benson Boone

“Lose Control” by Teddy Swims

“Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan

“Too Sweet” by Hozier

“we can't be friends (wait for your love)” by Ariana Grande

“End of Beginning” by Djo

“Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter

“Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar