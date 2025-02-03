Grammy Award-winning artist St Vincent has revealed that she is married and has a child.

The 'Roslyn' singer revealed snippets of her home life during her speech after winning Best Rock Song accolade for 'Broken Man' at the 2025 Grammy Awards. St Vincent, whose real name is Anne Clark, beat off competition from The Black Keys, Pearl Jam, Green Day and Idles.

She said: "Thank you so much. I want to say, to every other nominee in this category... I love you all so much. It's an honor just to be in the same world where you all exist again.

"Thank you to my beautiful wife Leia, our beautiful daughter. This record was obviously a labour of love. Making records is like building a house when you have no floor plans and you don't know what wood or concrete is."

The singer also also picked up the Best Alternative Music Performance prize for 'Flea' and the Best Alternative Music Album award for 'All Born Screaming'.

She previously dated stars such as model Cara Delevingne and actress Kristen Stewart. Reports from backstage said that Clark opened up further about the secret, telling The Hollywood Reporter that the family “kept it under wraps”, adding that it wasn’t a long-kept secret, saying: “The child is young, just to be clear, the child is young.”

Discussing "happy endings", she previously told People magazine: “Do I believe in happy endings? Sure. Why not? I consider myself a very measured optimist because I think it can be very overwhelming. It’s overwhelming to be alive. It’s impossible to be alive. But we get to do it.”