Primavera 2024: Spanish festival name stage in honour of the late Steve Albini
and live on Freeview channel 276
The death of renowned musician and audio engineer Steve Albini shocked the music world when his death was announced, with his band Shellac not only releasing a brand new album a week after his death but was set to perform a series of festivals and shows across Europe.
One of those festivals however has decided to pay tribute to the “In Utero” engineer/producer; Primavera Sound Festival, held in Barcelona, Porto and Madrid, has taken the step to rename one of their stages in his honour.
What was formerly known as the Plenitude Stage, which Shellac was scheduled to perform this year, will now be known as the Steve Albini Stage and rather than finding a replacement for the group at short notice, instead, their set will be a “wake” for Alibni fans still in mourning.
Their set will now be home to a “To All The Trains” listening party with Shellac’s album getting the full festival sound system experience, while acts such as Duster, Scowly, Hannah Diamond and Brutus are set to shift from their previous stages to perform on the Steve Albini Stage.
The move comes after the surprise of Shellac and Big Black’s back catalogue finally arriving on Spotify and other streaming services, despite Albini’s staunch DIY ethos and disdain towards a lot of the “capitalist music industry.” The man still believed in the value of a handshake deal and has previously discussed his cynicism about younger bands signing big, legal contracts when an honest gesture seemed more genuine.
He was one of many who pulled their music from the streaming giant in 2022, stating his reasons being that “Spotify is a terrible company, and I don't want to be a part of their business.”
However, he also didn’t “fault the bands who have their music on Spotify by choice” he revealed in an interview with Attack Magazine, as he felt it was still an autonomous choice.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.