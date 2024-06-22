Taylor Swift and Prince William reunite after that unforgettable night with Jon Bon Jovi - cue selfies and dad dancing
As Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour rolled into the capital last night, famous faces turned out in force to watch the music icon, including one member of the royal family who already shares a little history with the singer. Prince William was rumoured to be at the show and confirmed his attendance in style, with a backstage selfie shared to The Prince and Princess of Wales’ official X account.
Celebrating his 42nd birthday, William took two of his children to her concert at Wembley Stadium. Kensington Palace posted a picture of William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who were with Swift, 34, as she took a selfie of them backstage ahead of the concert. The post to X read: “Thank you @TaylorSwift for a great evening!”
The Princess of Wales stayed at home with Prince Louis.
Grammy winner Swift also posted a selfie with the royal family members and her boyfriend, NFL player Travis Kelce, to X and wrote: “Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start.”
A video from the evening, widely circulated online, appears to show William “dad dancing” to catchy pop song Shake It Off.
But this was, of course, not the first time the Prince and Swift have enjoyed a musical evening together. Who can forget the moment they took to the stage to accompany Jon Bon Jovi singing Livin' on a Prayer at the Winter Whites Gala charity ball at Kensington Palace back in 2013?
Speaking about his rock ‘n’ roll debut on the Apple Fitness+ Time to Walk podcast in 2021, Prince William said it was Swift who persuaded him on to the stage. He said: “She puts her hand on my arm, looks me in the eye, and says, ‘Come on, William. Let’s go and sing’.
“To this day, I still do not know what came over me. Honestly, even now I’m cringing at what happened next, and I don’t understand why I gave in. But, frankly, if Taylor Swift looks you in the eye, touches your arm, and says, ‘Come with me…’ I got up like a puppy and went, ‘Yeah, okay, that seems like a great idea. I’ll follow you’.”
He added: “I walked up on stage in a trance, and then sort of halfway through Jon Bon Jovi’s ‘Livin’ on a Prayer’ song, I wake up, and I’m thinking to myself, ‘Am I standing on the stage singing… when I don’t even know the words?’.”
The Eras Tour returns to Wembley Stadium on Saturday and Sunday (June 22 and 23) before the tour moves on to Dublin. She will return to London again for five nights in August.
