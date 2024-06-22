Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Prince William celebrated his birthday in style last night as Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour swung into London, reminding us all of that viral karaoke moment with Jon Bon Jovi - cue selfies and dad dancing.

Celebrating his 42nd birthday, William took two of his children to her concert at Wembley Stadium. Kensington Palace posted a picture of William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who were with Swift, 34, as she took a selfie of them backstage ahead of the concert. The post to X read: “Thank you @TaylorSwift for a great evening!”

The Princess of Wales stayed at home with Prince Louis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grammy winner Swift also posted a selfie with the royal family members and her boyfriend, NFL player Travis Kelce, to X and wrote: “Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start.”

A video from the evening, widely circulated online, appears to show William “dad dancing” to catchy pop song Shake It Off.

But this was, of course, not the first time the Prince and Swift have enjoyed a musical evening together. Who can forget the moment they took to the stage to accompany Jon Bon Jovi singing Livin' on a Prayer at the Winter Whites Gala charity ball at Kensington Palace back in 2013?

Speaking about his rock ‘n’ roll debut on the Apple Fitness+ Time to Walk podcast in 2021, Prince William said it was Swift who persuaded him on to the stage. He said: “She puts her hand on my arm, looks me in the eye, and says, ‘Come on, William. Let’s go and sing’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor Swift grabs a selfie with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte ahead of her Eras Tour performance at Wembley Stadium | Kensington Palace

“To this day, I still do not know what came over me. Honestly, even now I’m cringing at what happened next, and I don’t understand why I gave in. But, frankly, if Taylor Swift looks you in the eye, touches your arm, and says, ‘Come with me…’ I got up like a puppy and went, ‘Yeah, okay, that seems like a great idea. I’ll follow you’.”

He added: “I walked up on stage in a trance, and then sort of halfway through Jon Bon Jovi’s ‘Livin’ on a Prayer’ song, I wake up, and I’m thinking to myself, ‘Am I standing on the stage singing… when I don’t even know the words?’.”