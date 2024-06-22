Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thousands of Taylor Swift fans descended on Wembley this evening for the first of her Eras Tour gigs at the national stadium. Among them, some more recognisable faces including members of the royal family.

It has been reported Prince William is celebrating his 42nd birthday with his three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, at the first concert, although Kensington Palace has refused to comment. And they weren’t the only royalty in attendance, as Mike and Zara Tindle were also snapped in the crowd.

The American pop star will play three nights at Wembley, starting on Friday (June 21) and finishing on Sunday (June 23), before returning in August to play five more concerts. The Shake It Off singer’s first night in the capital has seen a number of celebrities in attendance, including boyfriend, NFL star, Travis Kelce, along with his brother, retired American footballer, Jason Kelce.

Also spotted in the crowds of adoring fans were Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan, Spice Girl Emma Bunton, Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness, Model Cara Delevigne, Hollywood actress Salma Hayek and Robbie Williams’ wife Ayda Williams.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer even took a break from campaigning, sharing a photo to his X (formally Twitter) account, showing him and his wife beaming at the camera from the stands of the arena, commenting: "‘Swift’ campaign pitstop."

Taylor Swift performs on stage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium on June 21, 2024 in London. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Opening the show, Swift told the crowd: “What an absolute honour it is to say these words to you – London, welcome to the Eras tour. I’m going to say something that is going to sound crazy but it’s true – there are 88,446 people in this stadium. Look what you’ve done for us London, thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

She continued: “Thinking about how many people I’m looking at and how you could spend your time in the most exhilarating city in the world, especially on a Friday night in the summer on a beautiful day in London, and you decided to be here. Thank you for all the effort you made to be here, dressing up to be here, memorising song lyrics to be here.”

During the show, Swift reminisced about gigs at King’s College London and the Shepherd’s Bush Empire that she performed earlier in her career.

She said: “You just continued to support me more and more and the rooms got bigger then bigger and now you’ve done this, sold out three nights in June and five in August. I’m not the best at maths but I think that means we get to play Wembley Stadium eight times.”