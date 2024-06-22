Taylor Swift Wembley Stadium review & tracklist: I was in the back row for the Eras Tour and it was worth every penny
After a solo rendition of Champagne Problems, the London crowd burst into uninterrupted cheering for almost five minutes. With her microphone off, a normally PG Swift was spotted mouthing “oh s***” in astonishment.
It was one of many touching moments during her first show in the capital of the Eras Tour, which feels so gargantuan it’s almost impossible to put into words. I’m sure most of you will be aware of the numbers: by the end of the global tour she’s expected to make £1.71 billion in ticket sales, playing to more than six million people over 152 shows in total. In the UK alone, it’s thought she will boost spending by almost £1 billion (that could be the difference between recession and growth).
On stage, she played 46 songs over an incredible three hours and 20 minute set time with no breaks and 13 costume changes. That’s all without breaking a sweat, no off-key singing or out of time dancing. People say she prepares by singing all of her songs while running on a treadmill, and I can believe that.
So to comprehend the sheer scale of this show, it has to be seen to be believed. I managed to pick up last minute tickets the night before on Ticketmaster for £89 each (so keep an eye out Swifties), and so was in the back row - but in a way this is how a stadium concert of this magnitude should be experienced.
You get to see all 88,445 other people “making memories”, as Swift kept saying, and observe every perfectly choreographed move on stage. This is not a show with experimentation, but the incredible production is a sight to behold in and of itself.
The rushes throughout the standing areas, where fans had camped for almost 24 hours to get near the front, when Swift moved, made the seated sections a much calmer viewing experience.
Even in a show of this magnitude, Swift managed to make it personal - with her love of London shining through. She is thought to have spent much of lockdown in the capital with her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, writing numerous songs about the city. Today it was her current beau Travis Kelce and his family watching on in the capital.
Swift described London as the “most exhilarating city in the world” thanking her fans for coming as there are “lots of things you could be doing”. Swift said she first played here, at King’s College, at 17, before moving on to the Shepherd’s Bush Empire. “The rooms got bigger and bigger and now you’ve sold out three nights in June and five nights in August,” she told her adoring fans.
With 46 songs, it’s impossible to write about every tune - but the opening of Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince and Cruel Summer in the Lover era got the crowd pulsing. The Fearless and Red era pulled in a lot of Swift’s early classics, with All Too Well a mesmeric highlight. The album she spoke most fondly of was Folklore, which was the gateway record for myself and other indie lovers.
Swift played eight songs off that and Evermore, which were recorded with the National’s Aaron Dessner and Bon Iver during the pandemic. These stripped back songs brought a level of melancholy and emotion to the tens of thousands of people in Wembley Stadium. Shake It Off, from 1989, brought the whole crowd (and Prince William) to their feet, and the poppy tracks off Midnights were the perfect way to close out. Worth every penny.
Taylor Swift tracklist - Wembley Stadium 21 June
Lover era
- Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince
- Cruel Summer
- The Man
- You Need to Calm Down
- Lover
Fearless era
- Fearless
- You Belong With Me
- Love Story
Red era
- 22
- We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
- I Knew You Were Trouble
- All Too Well (10 minute version)
Speak Now era
- Enchanted
Reputation era
- Ready For It?
- Delicate
- Don’t Blame Me
- Look What You Made Me Do
Folklore/Evermore era
- Cardigan
- Betty
- Champagne Problems
- August
- Illicit Affairs
- My Tears Ricochet
- Marjorie
- Willow
1989 era
- Style
- Blank Space
- Shake It Off
- Wildest Dreams
- Bad Blood
The Tortured Poets Department era
- But Daddy I Love Him
- So High School
- Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?
- Down Bad
- Fortnight
- The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived
- I Can Do It With A Broken Heart
Surprise songs
- Hits Different x Death By A Thousand cuts medley (on guitar)
- The Black Dog x Come Back ... Be Here x Maroon (on piano)
- Lavender Haze
- Anti‐Hero
- Midnight Rain
- Vigilante Shit
- Bejewelled
- Mastermind
- Karma
Set times for Taylor Swift at Wembley Stadium
- 5.25pm Mette
- 6pm Paramore
- 7.20pm Taylor Swift
